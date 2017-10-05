Preliminary hearing held for kidnapping suspect

Batesville Municipal Court Judge Jay Westfaul held an initial hearing for Quin’treo Lee of 420 Rail Road St., Charleston where Detective Justin Maples read off Lee’s charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, felony fleeing, and reckless driving. The bond was set at $150,000.

“Will you afford an attorney?” asked the judge. “I dunno yet. I’ll know when I make my phone call,” said Lee.

A preliminary hearing was held for Brondreekcus Clark of 117-H Lester St., Batesville, who was charged with weapon possession by a felon, possession of stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana.

Detective Jeremiah Brown testified he received a report from a woman who advised Clark displayed a firearm. Detective Brown stated Clark was seen with the gun.

“He ran around the corner and dropped the gun which we found. The suspect later admitted to the incident,” said Detective Brown. Judge Westfaul determined probable cause existed.

Clark requested a bond reduction. The judge agreed and reduced the bond from $100,000 to $50,000. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Christopher Ladd of 2053 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI third and no driver’s license. Ladd bonded out on a $2,500 bond prior to court. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

John Williams of 1056 Chapeltown, Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Williams requested to be placed on the work program but was denied after it was brought to the court’s attention that Williams has health issues. He has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,143 fine.

Henry Mills of Atoka, Tenn., pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Mills is currently residing in Senatobia and was placed on the work program for the next 20 days to work off the $1,143 fine.

James H. McGaha of 767 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and running a stop sign. McGaha has 30 days to pay the $598 fine.

Charles Cox, Jr. of 118 Williams, Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Cox was sentenced to serve ten days in jail, which Judge Westfaul suspended. Cox has been allotted 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Kierra Sanders of 15218 Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and improper equipment. Sanders provided a receipt to show the improper equipment had been fixed and the fine was reduced to $683 to be paid in 30 days.

Mathew C. Daugherty of 16 Oak Grove St., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting and simple possession of a controlled substance.

Daugherty also has old fines from February in the amount of $471. A warrant has been issued for Daugherty’s arrest.

Tara Williams of 1385-B Lawrence Bros, Batesville, was found guilty in absentia for a seat belt violation after Officer Tommy Lindsey testified that Williams was not wearing her seat belt.

Keith Cox of 422 Crump St., Sardis, was charged with speeding in the excess of 67 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The charge was dismissed at the request of the state.

Jalanie Robinson of 210 Fisher St., Batesville, was charged with stalking. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after affiant Courtney Leland failed to appear.

Michael Tisdale of 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of DUI refusal, resisting arrest, speeding 43 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. Tisdale was found not guilty of switched tag. He has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,258 fine.

Jamaar Smith of 210 Gordon Dr., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after affiant Iantea Lee failed to appear.