Student fined $647 for possessing pocket knife at school

By Ashley Crutcher

Nathan Earl Dodd of 1352-A Plum Point Rd., Pope, who was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and no tag, returned to Batesville Municipal Court Wednesday morning as requested by Judge Jay Westfaul after Dodd was unable to make the set bond of $7,500.

“They took all my money! I gotta petition the state to get my money back,” said Dodd.

“I have no control over that. I will lower the bond to $2,500, but that is about as low as I can go,” said the judge.

A preliminary hearing has been set for the next session of Batesville Municipal Court on October 4.

Matthew Evan Walters of 10705 Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, was charged with burglary and petit larceny.

A preliminary hearing was held for Walters where Detective Jeremiah Brown testified a rifle was reported missing and the suspect later admitted to taking the rifle.

Judge Westfaul ruled probable cause existed and asked Walters why he had not made bond.

“My mom won’t give it to me,” said Walters.

Walters’ bond is set at $1,500.

Andrew Tyler Knight of 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of marijuana. Knight is being represented by attorney Ray Garrett. The case will go to trial on October 25.

Gavin Coy Beard of 123-A Carlisle Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon on school property.

“I had a pocket knife in alternative school,” said Beard.

Beard has 30 days to pay the $647 fine.

Christian Taylor Bailey of 39 Conger Court N, Hernando, was charged with domestic violence. The case is to be continued.

Kayla Marie Corbett of 1075 Garland St., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case has been bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Marcus Davis of 11 Courtney Village Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to yield to emergency, no driver’s license, open container and violation of the noise ordinance. Davis has been allotted 30 days to pay the $2,013 fines.

William Alphonso Hentz II of 211 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 9, Batesville, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with police and possession of marijuana.

Hentz also has old fines to be paid within 30 days along with the new $1,090 fine.

Bennie Nathaniel Irby III of 206 Tubbs Rd, Apt. 19, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny and failure to comply with police.

The petit larceny charge was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after affiant Shaniqaw Patterson failed to appear. Irby is set to go to trial for the charge of failure to comply with police on October 18.

Cortney Nicole Leland of 204 Everette St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with police. The case is set to go to trial on October 18.

Jeremy Sean McGee of 2570 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, failed to appear to answer for charges of possession of a controlled substance. A warrant has been issued for McGee’s arrest.

Fredrick Glenn Phillips of 20153 CR, Oxford, was found guilty in absentia for possession of marijuana. Phillips paid the $463 fine prior to court.

Jalanie A. Robinson of 112 Ozbirn St., Batesville, was charged with felony malicious mischief. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Louis Wilson Jr. of 2800 Chapel town Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to DUI first, improper lane use, seatbelt violation, and no proof of insurance.

Wilson provided proof of insurance which allowed the judge to drop the no proof of insurance charge. Wilson has 30 days to pay off his $1,194 fine.

Kevin Devon Young of 272 Ridge Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to public drunk. Young will serve four days in the work program to pay off his $225 fine.

Pamela Pugh Griffin of 60 Musgrove Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI first.

The charge was nonadjudicated under the condition Griffin would obtain an interlock device for her vehicle. Griffin has been allotted 30 days to pay the $779 fine.

Calvin Lee Jones of 206 King St., Batesville, was charged with two counts of no child restraint. The case is to be continued.

Gregory Alan Massey of 6793 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with domestic violence. The case is to be continued.

Larry Wayne Pennington of 5380 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, was charged with simple assault. The charge was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after affiant Archie Wilson failed to appear.

Wallace Wilbourn Jr. of 3004 W Warren Blvd., Chicago, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The charge has been nonadjudicated.