Board rescinds FD plan

By Rupert Howell

Following two long closed door meetings that included hours or discussion concerning dissension among the city’s firemen, Batesville Aldermen voted Monday to fully support Fire Department brass telling them to put their house in order and rescinded the department’s standard staffing plan, Board Attorney Colmon Mitchell reported after Monday’s meeting.

In another closed session, the city board offered assistant Gas Superintendent Kevin Hodges the Gas Superintendent’s job after current Superintendent Todd Pittman informed them he would soon take retirement. Mitchell reported Hodges wanted to time to consider the promotion offer.

The Fire Department’s standard staffing plan was approved on a probationary basis in March of 2015 and consisted of requirements of six levels of fire department personnel and spelled out how much credit would be received toward requirements for experience as a volunteer or part-time firefighter.

Fire Department heads including Chief Tim Taylor, Assistant Chief Jackie Chapman and others set through and participated in most of the closed door meeting but were sent outside during the final portion of the session.