Obituaries

Rachel Holcomb Kizer

BATESVILLE–Rachel Melinda Holcomb Kizer, age 57, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Interment was at Forrest Memorial Park. Dr. Paul Middleton officiated.

Rachel was born March 12, 1960 in Okolona to the late Jeff Ray Holcomb and Ardis Lou Long Holcomb. Rachel was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed life and always put family first. Rachel enjoyed going out to eat. She loved her nightly TV shows, going to concerts, and traveling for vacation. She was very proud of her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Randy L. Kizer of Batesville; her children, Brandon Lee Kizer (Ginger) and Megan Brittany Kizer Sealy (Matt) both of Oxford; her sister, Cindy Holcomb Warren (Terry) of Oxford; and her precious grandchildren, Lillian Faye Kizer, Lila Katherine Sealy, Olivia Carpenter and AnaLyn Carpenter.

In addition to her parents, Rachel is preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Holcomb Cates.

Memorials in Rachel’s honor may be made to The American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Pkwy #1, Marietta, GA 30067, or St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Catherine Taylor Longest

OXFORD–Mrs. Catherine Taylor Longest, 85, died at her home Saturday, September 23, 2017. The graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 28, at 1 p.m. in Glenville Cemetery in Como with Rev. Justin McGuire officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Longest was born to the late John and Thelma Coleman Taylor in Raleigh, Tenn. She was a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church in Oxford. She worked as a teller at the Bank of Como and took the bank president’s position for an interim period of time.

Marvin Kenneth Randall

SARDIS–Marvin Kenneth Randall, 82, died after a lengthy illness at Sardis Community Nursing Home. He was born to John Odessa Randall and Nichol Johnson Mims Randall in the Gravel Hill Community in Carroll County. Mr. Randall was a graduate of Greenwood High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. At the time of his retirement he was co-owner of Truck and Trailer Company in Greenwood. A memorial service was held Sunday, September 24 at Wells Funeral Home. Fletcher Moorman officiated.