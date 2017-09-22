Obituaries

Nathaniel Daniels

MEMPHIS- Nathaniel Daniels, 72, died September 16, 2017 at Ashton Place in Memphis.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 23, from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. at Hunter Chapel M.B. Church in Como. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2:30 at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Felix Cauthen Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Daniels was a warehouse worker.

Robert Earl Prince

SARDIS-Robert Earl Prince 84, died on September 15, 2017 at Diversicare in Batesville. He was born to the late L.C. and Mary Ethel Hubbard Prince. Visitation will be held Friday from 3-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral home in Sardis. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home.

Emmer Lou Worthan

SLEDGE- Emmer Lou Worthan, 75, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 18, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, September 23, from 10-11 a.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 23, at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Interment will be at Falcon Cemetery in Falcon.

Mrs. Worthan was born January 29, 1942 to the late Early and Nance Davis of Lambert.