Cougars return home

By Ike House

The Cougars are finally back at home after two tough away games and a bye week, they return home for the first time since week two against Mitchell. Mitchell, a team based out of Memphis, is a tough opponent who likes to air the ball out on offense and rush the passer on defense.

They are a 2A team in Tennessee but a 3A team in Mississippi and currently sitting at 2-3 on the season losing to a speedy Fairley, a top team in Whitehaven and scrappy Memphis Central.

“We needed a bye week to get ready for the rest of our season,” Head coach Carl Diffee said. “We had guys banged up from those first four games and this got our guys healthy to face this team at home.”

The Cougars looked to fix mistakes made in previous game which were turnovers and giving up sacks. Diffee said they have worked on pass protection with not only the offensive line but also the H-Backs and running backs.

The Cougars fumbled the ball over seven times against Gentry and the coaching staff was not pleased.

“We turned the ball over too many times and we can’t afford that luxury of still winning if we continue to make mistakes like that,” Diffee said.

Offensive line play has been a focal point of the offense in the last three weeks with offensive lineman making offensive player of the week against Lafayette and Gentry.

“We want our guys to know that they are the main point of offense and nothing happens if we don’t protect our quarterback on Friday night,” Diffee said.

The Cougars are looking to come out and win their fifth straight game and remain unbeaten going into district next week to play Independence.