Two face charges in kidnap of woman

Kedrick Kevon Norwood (left) and Charles Roger Prince were arrested for kidnapping and rape of an Oxford woman.

By Rupert Howell

Two Panola County men have been charged with kidnapping and rape of an Ole Miss student who was reported missing and located by local sheriff deputies Sunday night.

District Attorney John Champion said Charles Roger Prince, 34, 16351 Hwy. 315 West, Sardis and Kedrick Kevon Norwood, 28,10599 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, are each charged with one count of kidnapping and rape.

Champion said Norwood and Prince are both on parole and were wearing ankle bracelets at the time of the arrest. Norwood had served time on charges of simple assault of a police officer and grand larceny, and Prince was convicted of sale of cocaine according to published reports.

Oxford Police said the Ole Miss student and friend got into a car with the men in Oxford around 1:11 a.m. Sunday, according to an Oxford Police Department news release.

The victim and friend rode around for a while and got out of the vehicle with the victim getting back into the car.

The friend was found by a Lafayette County deputy and the victim was reported missing around 5:45 a.m., police said.

Panola County Sheriff Investigator Terry Smith said he and investigator Edward Dickson were given a tip about the location of the missing victim and located her around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Prince and Norwood were taken into custody by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department and the victim was sent to Panola Medical Center by ambulance.

Charges were placed against the two suspects the following day.