Panola County Jail Arrest Record

By Ashley Crutcher

Newly appointed Judge Charlie Baglan made his first appearance in the Wednesday session of Batesville Municipal Court. He also serves as Panola County’s 2nd Court District Justice Court Judge

Baglan denied bond for Quinterrius Reeves of 1053 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, who was charged with armed robbery.

According to court records, Reeves was out on felony bond for grand larceny and burglary of a dwelling before he was arrested again for the armed robbery charges.

“I don’t feel comfortable coming behind Judge Westfaul, who denied bond, and setting a bond. Since he is already out on felony bond, he shouldn’t have one,” said Baglan.

Jalan Clyde Atkinson of 1203 Harrison St., Tupelo, was charged with four counts of controlled substance fraud in acquisition.

“Due to charges and outstanding charges in other counties I will not set a bond,” said the judge. Attorney Jeff Padget was appointed to represent Atkinson.

Charlene Hewlette of 204-C Lester St., Batesville, was found guilty of public drunkeness after the court heard testimony from both sides.

According to the testimony of arresting officer Ruby Myers, Batesville Officers were searching for Hewlette’s son and arrived at her residence to see if he could be located at the home.

After being invited into Hewlette’s home, Officer Myers observed whiskey bottles within the home and advised Hewlette to contact her if her son showed up.

Later that night, Officer Myers was patrolling the area near Hewlette’s residence and saw Hewlette walking down the street.

“I gave several commands asking her to stop but she refused. I could smell an odor of an intoxicating beverage, she was slurring her speech and staggering. So I arrested her and charged her with public drunk,” said Officer Myers.

According to Hewlette, she was not drinking and was walking to her daughter’s to tell her not to let her brother in because the landlord has threatened to evict them if he is found on the property.

Hewlette was found guilty and has 30 days to pay the $225 fine.

Kimberly Harrell of 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to running a stop sign.

“I observed her car roll through a stop sign at approximately five to 10 MPH,” said Officer Tommy Crutcher.

“I initiated my blue lights and she pulled into a driveway, left the car running and went inside the residence.”

Harrell pleaded guilty to no driver’s license during her initial appearance and was found guilty of running the stop sign. Harrell has been allotted 30 days to pay the $562 fine.

Dennis Tribble of 744 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, pleaded not guilty to open container and no driver’s license. A trial has been set for Thursday, September 21.

Tribble has old fines in the amount of $306 from April and was ordered to have the fines paid by the trial date or face serving time.

Pamela Brassel of 215 Vance St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI first, expired driver’s license, and careless driving. Brassell also has old fines from 2011 in the amount of $1,108.

Judge Baglan allotted Brassell 30 days to pay the new fine in the amount of $1,250 and 60 days to pay the old fines.

Larry Pennington of 5380 Hwy 310, Crenshaw, pleaded guilty to expired tag and no proof of insurance and not guilty to simple assault. The case is set to go to trial September 27.

Pennington requested more time to pay the $832 fine stating he has to stay at home with his child because his wife has a better paying job and they have been having trouble getting a sitter.

Judge Baglan allotted 60 days for the fine to be paid.

Kentarvis Kuykendall of 225 Second Ave., Sledge, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Kuykendall has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Lauren Robinson of 247 Pollard St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and provided proof of insurance which resulted in the dismisal of the no insurance charge.

Robinson also has old fines from December of 2016 and has 30 days to pay the total fine of $1,841.

Julie Martin of 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, pleaded guiulty to a second shoplifting offense.

According to Martin, she shoplifted sandwich stuff to feed her family. Judge Baglan sentenced Martin to 90 days in jail which he suspended pending good behavior.

“I’m sure you’re very familiar with this as this is your second offense. Didn’t you learn anything the first time,” asked Judge Baglan.

“I did this time,” Martin replied.

“I bet you did,” said the judge.

Martin has been advised to schedule monthly payments to pay off the $1,146 fine and was banned from

Wal-Mart.

Lakeisha R. Taylor of 215 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault. The case is to be continued on September 21.

Latanya Flagg of 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, ws charged with possession of marijuana. The case was dismissied due to questionable evidence identification.

John Tutor of 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of a controlled substance.

The case was dismissed due to questionable evidence identification. “I think y’all (Tutor and Flagg) are guilty as hell. If y’all wanna smoke dope do it at home,” said Judge Baglan.

Timothy Dowdle of 911 Crouch Rd., Courtland, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Quinterrius Bishop of 417 Broad St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for possession of paraphernalia. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Tommy Boyette of 114 Howard St., Marks, failed to appear to answer charges for simple possession of marijuana. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Tracy Harper of 9001 CR 154, Tillatoba, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. A warrant has been issued for Harper’s arrest.

Judge Jay Westfaul, during the August 23 court session, reminded those who have uncontested traffic tickets that they are not required to come to court. They can pay their fines anytime prior to their court date during business hours at City Hall.