Obituaries

Mary Lynn Wells Childers

RED BANKS–Mary Lynn Wells Childers, 64, formerly of Batesville, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Baptist Memorial in Memphis.

She was born January 13, 1953 in Golden Pond, Kentucky to Martha Lee Pogue and Blufard L. Wells Sr.

Among her survivors are husband Gaylon Childers of Red Banks, daughter, Robin Rene’ Russell of Oxford, son Dean Hubbard of Gautier and four grandchildren.

Mrs. Childers had retired after 46 years of various employments and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and pets.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Dorothy Whittle Eads

CROWDER–Dorothy Whittle Eads, 75, passed away at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks.

She was born on April 27, 1942 to the late Mable Louise Whittle and Everette Holmes.

She was a member of Crowder Assembly of God. She loved to cook, garden and take care of people.

She is survived by her loving family, which includes her husband of 55 years, Billy Eads Sr. of Crowder; two daughters, Gina Boling(Greg) and Alisha Eads (Chris Hardin) all of Tenn.; one son, Billy Eads Jr. of Crowder; one sister, Betty Whittle Crosby, of Texas; one brother, Scott Holmes, of Oxford; and one grandchild, Austin Boling-Irving.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Whittle and Charles Holmes; one grandchild, Ashley Turman, and her parents, Mable Louise Whittle and Everette Holmes.

A memorial service was held Saturday, September 2 at Crowder Assembly of God. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Myron Laws

OAKLAND– Myron Laws, 61, died August 25, 2017 at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston.

A funeral service was held August 31 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Charleston. Interment was in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Charleston. Cooley’s Mortuary had charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Laws was born October 31, 1955 to Sylvester Jackson, Sr. and Mosie Laws of Charleston. He was a custodian at East Tallahatchie School District and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.