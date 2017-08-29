Panola County’s jobless rate continues to rise

By Rita Howell

Panola County’s unemployment rate increased slightly from June to July, from 8 to 8.2 percent, according to the latest report of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, even as the state’s rate held steady at 6.1 percent.

The national rate for July was 4.6 percent, up from 4.5 percent in June.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Panola is still ranked 61st out of the state’s 82 counties, with Rankin County still at the top with 4.1 percent jobless, and Jefferson County remaining in the worst spot with 17 percent unemployment.

Among the six contiguous counties, Panola’s unemployment rate is lower than Quitman’s (10.4) and higher than those of Tunica (6.3), Tate (6.0), Lafayette (5.6), Yalobusha (7.1) and Tallahatchie (6.3).

MDES estimates Panola’s labor force at 13,580, with 12,470 employed and 1,110 unemployed.

A year ago, in July, 2016, Panola’s unemployment rate was 8 percent. Five years ago, in July, 2012, the county’s jobless rate was 12.6.