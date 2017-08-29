Juvenile reported missing from Tunica County
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding 15-year-ole Lavaria Campbell. She was last seen Sunday, August 27 getting into a blue Hyundai with unknown license plates. Any information please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.
Posted in Featured Stories
Related Posts
Panola County’s jobless rate continues to rise
August 29, 2017 | No Comments »
Sardis’ new mayor breaks tie, giving herself a raise
August 29, 2017 | No Comments »