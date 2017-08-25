Pope Bulldogs fall to Charleston Tigers

By Brad Greer

The Pope Junior High Bulldogs kicked off their 2017 football season Tuesday as they hosted Charleston but unfortunately fell to the Tigers 24-0.

After both teams traded turnovers on their opening possessions, Charleston got on the board with a 34-yard scoring run followed by a successful two-point conversion for a 8-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The Tigers took advantage of yet another Pope turnover to extend its margin to 16-0 on a 40-yard fumble recovery late in the second period.

Jackson Thomas led Pope in rushing with 14 yards on seven carries. Hunter Sowell added one carry for six yards. Nolan Long paced the Bulldog defense with two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery. AJ Ray added a forced fumble for the Pope defensive unit.

Charleston added its final points midway through the final period on another 34-yard scoring run while adding another two- point conversion.

Pope will be back at home again Tuesday as they host North Panola beginning at 5:30