Obituaries

Patsy L. Barnett

SARDIS–Mrs. Patsy L. Barnett, 68, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Barnett was born on September 10, 1948 to the late Vernie Berry Bolen and Charles T. Bolen. She was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held today at 2 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Hickey officiating. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Candace Drake Belk

BATERSVILLE–Candace Drake Belk, 68, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

William Earnest Carlisle

BATESVILLE–Mr. William “Bill” Earnest Carlisle, Jr., 74, died August 22, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 26 at McIvor Baptist Church in Batesville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Min. Don Shaffer and Min. Shelly Scallions will officiate the service. A burial with military honors will be at McIvor Cemetery in Batesville.

Mr. Carlisle was born March 10, 1943 to William Ernest Carlisle Sr. and Dorothy Ilene Moorman in Grenada.

He was a material handler at Springs Industries.

He was a member of Immanuel Church at Curtis Road in Batesville and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Red Hill Fire Dept.

Mr. Carlisle was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Carlisle of Grenada.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Alma Rebecca “Becky” Best Carlisle of Batesville, four daughters; Sarah Troutt (Lee) of Courtland, Marsha Hill (Robert) of Batesville, Linda Tidwell (Ricky) of Charleston, Crystal Smith (Charles) of Charleston; two sisters, Minnie Logan (Dean) of Grenada and Judy Miller (David) of Charleston.

Carolyn Martin Dreher

Carolyn Martin Dreher went to heaven July 14, 2017 at the age of 84. She will be joining her son, who died of leukemia at the age of 7 (in 1961) and her husband of 57 years, Charles Hulon Dreher who died in 2008. She leaves behind two children, Valle Randolph Dreher Harrell and Jonathan Martin Dreher, and her grandchildren, Palmer, Reid, Elizabeth, and Braden. She always included Katy Coggins as one of her grandchildren. She also leaves her precious great-granddaughters, Lane and Lauralee Bennett.

Carolyn was born December 2, 1932 in Vardaman. She was the second child of Randolph and Loretta Martin. Her older brother, James, whom she and all her sisters adored, preceded her in death in 1992. Carolyn is survived by her four beautiful sisters, Betty Martin McGuire, Danna Martin Thompson, Pat Martin Nerren, and Murna Martin. The sisters called her “Connie.”

Carolyn graduated from Batesville High School and attended one year at Harding University where she was in the chorus. She sang like an angel as anyone sitting near her in church will attest.

She married the love of her life, Charles Hulon Dreher, May 11, 1951 in Sardis. They lived in Greenville where all their children were born. They were members of the Greenville Church of Christ where Carolyn was very involved in teaching Sunday school. She was a member of the Garden Club and was an avid tennis player. In 1968, they moved to Michigan because of her husband’s job. While living in Michigan, Carolyn got her pilot’s license. When grandchildren, started arriving, they moved to Nashville (1979) to be near them. They immediately placed membership with the Hillsboro Church of Christ. She loved her church friends dearly and referred to all the children at Hillsboro as “her” children.

In addition to her beautiful voice, she was an accomplished artist. Many pieces of her work can be found in homes in Nashville.

She and her family would like to express their deepest appreciation for all the kindnesses shown during her years of illness. We are especially thankful to Brookdale Belle Meade and Avalon Hospice.

Memorials can be made to Lipscomb Academy Fine Arts, World Christian Broadcasting or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Otha Henson

CROWDER–Mr. Otha “Okie” Henson, age 67, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 23, 2017 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 26 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment will follow in Crowder Cemetery.

Mr. Henson was previously employed with Panola Mills Fruit of the Loom in Batesville during its operation and was an avid fisherman.

Okie is survived by his wife, Diane Henson of Crowder; one daughter,

Crystal Gentry of Pope; two sons, Joseph Henson and Jason Henson both of Pope; five grandchildren, Brittnay Woods, Mackenzie Henson, Ginger Henson, Wylen Gentry, and Myles Henson, all of Pope; one uncle, Colen Woods of Duck Hill.

His mother, Etoy Flemmons, preceded him in death.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Marion McKinney

Marion McKinney, 84, died August 17, 2017 in Memphis.

A funeral service was held August 22 at First Concord M.B. Church in Batesville. Interment was at Southwood Memorial Park in Memphis.

He was a factory worker.

Dorothy Mae Palmer

COMO–Dorothy Mae Palmer, 77, passed away August 20, 2017 at her residence. Services will be held Sunday, August 27, at 3 p.m. at Antioch Church Number 1 in Senatobia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia has charge of the arrangements.

Roderick B. Perry

BATESVILLE—Roderick B. Perry, 64, died August 18, 2017 at his residence in Batesville.

A memorial service will be Saturday, August 26, at 2 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel in Batesville.

Mr. Perry was born October 31, 1952 to Henry Earl Perry and Rosie Lee Gipson Perry in Sardis. He was a member of Miles Chapel Church in Sardis.

Barbara Ann White Riley

Barbara Ann White Riley, 82, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 at University of MS Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services for Mrs. Riley was held on Thursday, August 24, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Rev. John Howell officiated.

Mrs. Riley was born December 31, 1934 to the late Ira White and Velma Annie Huddleston White in Lambert. She worked for Panola Mills in Batesville and was a member of First Baptist Church.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her children, Polly Riley Sorrells of Southaven, and William Ross “Wally” Riley of Batesville; her brothers, Ira Gail White, and Hosey M. White, both of Batesville; 2 grandchildren, Justin and Brad Sorrells, and 2 great grandchildren.

Thomas Earl Strickland

COMO–Thomas Earl Strickland, passed away August 18, 2017 at his residence. He was a member of Cistern Hill M.B. Church.

Visitation will be held today from 5-7 p.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Services will be held Saturday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Cistern Hill M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Cistern Hill Cemetery.

Betty Jean Upshaw

MARKS–Betty Jean Upshaw, 71, died August 17, 2017.

Services will be held Saturday, August 26 at New Paradise M.B. Church in Marks at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery. Delta Burial Corporation in Marks is in charge of arrangements.

Jeannie Willard

CRENSHAW–Jeannie Willard passed away August 19, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto in Southaven.

Services were held Wednesday, August 23, at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia.

Burial followed in Longtown Cemetery.