No fine imposed against woman found guilty of brass knuckle hit

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul heard a simple assault trial during Batesville Municipal Court Wednesday when Yolanda Yevette Bobo of 317 D Patton Lane, Batesville, was found guilty of simple assault after stating she struck the victim with brass knuckles in order to defend herself after 20 to 30 individuals arrived at her home to fight.

“I was trying to help break up the fight when she (the defendant) struck me with brass knuckles,” said Lawanda Henderson. Henderson provided photo evidence of the injuries she sustained as well as the brass knuckles that were used to injure her.

“I find you guilty, but I am not going to impose a fine as I believe that would only escalate the situation even further. Stay away from Ms. Henderson,” said Judge Westfaul.

Michael James Harris of 215 Vance St., Batesville was found guilty of domestic violence after Officer Ruby Myers testified and provided the victim’s accounts of what happened at the time of the incident.

“The victim had a busted lip with a piece of her lip missing. Harris got drunk, broke in, hit her in the lip and drug her outside,” said Officer Myers.

Harris stated everyone was drinking and he is unsure how the victim sustained her injuries.

“I believe you did it. You just may have been too drunk to remember it,” said the judge. Harris has 30 days to pay the $417 fine.

Thomas Lawrence King of 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with domestic violence. The case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Lonzo Martin of 218 Hickory Lane, Batesville, was charged with two counts of shoplifting. Martin is being represented by Attorney Hellen Kelly. The case is to be continued.

Lester Vance Benson of 954 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to no driver’s license and was granted 60 days to pay the $306 fine.

Hunter Chase Anderson of 104 Rollins Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and no tag. Anderson has old fines from previous no tag charges and has 30 days to pay the total $1,024 fine.

Randre Chenier Armstead of 124 Herron Sub., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana. The case is set to go to trial September 21.

Steven David Barlok of 110 Morgan Lane, Oxford, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. Barlok has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

John Wesley Box of 1 Sign Shop Rd., Tillatoba, pleadede guilty to shoplifting. The $1,166 fine was paid in full prior to court.

Freddy Cotto Jr., of 8 CR 1069, Oxford, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. He has been allotted 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Shawndaryl Denorris Daniel 416 Juanita Street, Sardis, was bound over to the Panola County grand jury for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy James Dowdle of 911 Crouch Rd., Courtland, failed to appear for charges of public drunk. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Lonnie Martell Gilliam of 900 Fox Gate Rd., Marks, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, false information, obstructing public streets, and no driver’s license. Gilliam waved his preliminary hearing and requested a bond reduction. Judge Westfaul granted the bond reduction and reduced the $50,000 bond to $5,000. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Johnathan Antwon Griffin of 151 Love Ave., Crowder, was found guilty of disorderly conduct failure to comply with police. Griffin owes a total of $1,164 in fines and was ordered to set up a payment plan. “Find a way to pay, not by harassing businesses of this city,” said Judge Westfaul.

Pamela Pugh Griffin of 60 Musgrove Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI first. The case is to be continued.

Jasmine Domonique Henderson of El Dorado Building, Lambert, was charged with felony embezzlement. The case has been bound over.

Andrew Tyler Knight of 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana. A trial is to be set at a later date.

Kentarvis J. Kuykendall of 225 Second St., Sledge, failed to appear to answer charges of possession of marijuana. Fox Bonding Company has been notified.

Michael Howard Long of 556 McNeely Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to open container and no driver’s license. Long paid the $400 fine prior to court.

Jessica L. Martin of 486 Morris Lane, Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case is to be continued September 13.

Gregory Alan Massey of 6793 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with domestic violence. The case is to be continued September 13.

Issac Milton Jr. of 204 Panola Ave., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence. A trial date has been set for Thursday, September 21.

Donterraus Darrell Mister of 88 Willow Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. Mister has 30 days to pay the $1,517 fine.

Keanna Roinson of 3713 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Roderick Antonio Sanford of 1303 Hentz Rd., Pope, pleaded guilty to DUI second. Sanford was also charged with driving while license suspended which was remanded to the files. Sanford was sentenced to five days in jail to be served in two weekends. “I’ll ask the sheriff to allow you to serve on weekends, I don’t want you to lose your job,” said Judge Westfaul. Sanford has 30 days to pay the $1,277 fine.

Javorius Devonte Vaughn of 205 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court for old unpaid fines in the amount of $2,163. Judge Westfaul ordered Vaughn to begin making payments September 1 in the amount of $216.13 for the next ten months. “Miss one payment and I’m going to put you in jail,” said the judge.

Latecia Goldie Wheeler of 1611 Arkansas St., Earle, failed to appear to answer charges of open container and possession of marijuana. A warrant has been issued for Wheeler’s arrest.

Wallace Wilbourn Jr.. of 3004 W. Warren Blvd., Chicago, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. Wilbourn was granted a 30 day continuance.