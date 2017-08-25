Lady Wave fall to Bayou

By Will Dickins

The North Delta fastpitch softball team hosted Bayou Tuesday night, and the struggles continued for the Lady Wave. As the game ended, the scoreboard read: Bayou 19, North Delta 1. To add to the madness that is losing, pitcher Maci Kirkland is out indefinitely due to illness. The big hits continue to a young team that now has only one senior remaining in the lineup.

The Colts of Bayou got on the board early and often scoring four runs in the first inning, five in the second, five in the third, and five again in fourth inning. It was not like North Delta gave the game away. Bayou Academy had 15 hits in four innings. Any baseball/softball person knows that this is a monstrous stat line.

On the other side, North Delta had two hits. They both came from Aly Alford. The Lady Waves scored one run in the first inning after Alford’s first single. Millie Clark then bunted to move Alford from second base to third, but she scored on heads up baserunning.

On a night where you could see a storm brewing in the distance; lighting flashing but no sounds of thunder. The constant “ting” coming from the Colts’ bats were enough to make this a night that the Lady Waves wish could just wash away. It is on to the next game as the young team continues to battle through the storm. With a tournament at Bayou and another away game versus Kirk Academy, there is more growing for the team that is going to keep on fighting.

Better days are on the horizon. As for this night, it looked grim. The Lady Waves will keep their heads high having many games to still play this season and seasons to come.