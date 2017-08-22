Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

August 14

Jarmarvis Alexander Banks, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was charged with felony bomb threat. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 30 during Batesville Municipal Court.

Ben Shepherd, 43 Marulyn Ave., Sardis, was charged with DUI first and improper lane. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Larry Wayne Pennington, 229 Baird Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Keanna Robinson, 3713 Seven Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Demetric Devon Heaffner, 13008-B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Patrick Allen Rudd, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lauren Bianca Smith, 211 Gravson St., Batesville, was charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 15

Anthony Edwards West, 8 Harmon Cir., Batesville, was charged with open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stedarrius Deandre Sanford, 4739 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with burglary and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Derek Brandon Carlisle, 211 Gravson St., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cathey Walls Carter, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Williams Marquis Johnson, 11956 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Megan Viola Ross, HC 1 Box 605, Fairdealing, MO., was charged with leaving the scene, no insurance and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 16

Christina Sandrella Moore, 2050 Mitchell Rd., Como, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Anthony Edward West, 8 Harmon Cir., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jessica E. Langham, 520 CR 54, Water Valley, was charged with grand larceny.

William Cuther Rikard, 1237 Upton Rd., Pope, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lucas Laron Armstrong, 318 Greenhill Cir., Sardis, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 17

Benny Dewayne Marberry, 327 Pund Rd., Batesville, has a hold for drug court assessment. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with trespassing and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Keisha Senise Brassell, 1021 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, was charged with stalking. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Edward Handy Jr., 216 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with breaking and entering. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tierra Denise James, 2014 Cathy Drive, Batesville, has a hold.

Cleve Gale Jr., 533 Industrial Park, Sardis, has a hold on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Omah Deville Jones, 533 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with no tag and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 18

Keila Michell Bright, 1817 C Springport Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James McBrayer Jr., 1817 Sringport Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jason Andrew Stevenson, 220 Forrest Dr. S., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tracy Lynn Harper, 9001 CR 154, Tilatobia, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Latasha M. Burton, 4009 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, was charged with assault on a minor. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jonathon Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lee Ann Raymond, 240 Hawkins Rd., Marks, was arrested on a child support lock up order. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Dennis L. Tribble, 744 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, was charged with open container and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Steve Bramlett Billingsley, 1854 Wilson Golden Rd., Waterford, was charged with spilling on Highway, driving while license suspended, no tag and operation oversize. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marco Kentrail Lamar, 5729 Pleasant Grove Rd., Sardis, was charged with sexual battery and has a hold. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

August 19

Julie Castleberry Martin, 206 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 9, Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Pamela Ann Brassell, 17 Childress Ln., Flora, was charged with no driver’s license, careless driving and DUI first. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 20

Charlie Lloyd Tuminello, 1214 Miller St., Clarksdale, was charged with DUI, speeding, and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Freddie Merrell, 325 Crenshaw-Sledge Rd., Crenshaw Manor Apt. 1, Crenshaw, was charged with no driver’s license and public drunk. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Randy Wade Singley, 29 Singley Ln., Meridian, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lesia Renae Tunson, Country Village Lot 12, Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.