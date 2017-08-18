South Panola escapes Clinton 24-23

By Brad Greer

Quarterback Patrick Shegog threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another as the South Panola Tigers opened up the 2017 football season in exciting fashion with a 24-23 road victory over defending 6A state champion Clinton Thursday night.

Shegog, who ran for 136 yards on 24 carries, scored the game-winning touchdown from two yards with 3:40 remaining in the fourth quarter to give South Panola (1-0) a 24-23 advantage.

The drive was set up by Xavier Lofton’s fumble recovery on the Arrow 23 yard-line with 4:07 left to play.

John Railey caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns while Barry Flowers reeled in a 37-yard scoring reception from Shegog in the second quarter.

Clinton (0-1) had a chance to win the game with 55-yard field goal with six seconds but came up short as time expired.

South Panola visits Brandon next Friday.