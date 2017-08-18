Panola beefs up security for upcoming Tellis murder trial

By Rupert Howell

Sheriff Department Major Barry Thompson shared courthouse security plans with Panola supervisors for the upcoming Quinton Tellis trial scheduled for October 10, promising, “To keep the flow of citizens as close to usual as possible.”

The trial is expected to last as long as two weeks.

Thompson and Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Meek-Phelps outlined plans for hauling, housing and feeding Pike County jurors while giving estimates on the amount of funding needed.

Thompson said Batesville Police Department had agreed to assist with security and Phelps noted that some needed funding has already been budgeted for the current year and could carry over to the October trial which occurs in the county’s next fiscal year.

The Circuit Clerk also mentioned repairs such as light bulb replacement in the courtroom prior to expected national and regional news media converging during the trial.

A revocation hearing scheduled for Thursday connected to previous local crimes prior to the death of Jessica Chambers, for which he is charged with capital murder, was postponed according to Assistant District Attorney Jay Hale who said Tellis’ attorney had a conflict.

Felony charges in Louisiana connected with the death and robbery of an exchange student there may prove to be enough to keep Tellis in prison for several years regardless of the outcome of the October 10 trial according to one law enforcement official.

Tellis was previously held in the Desoto County Jail but is now housed in Panola County. The Desoto County Jail was used when the murder victim’s father, Ben Chambers, was an employee of the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Chambers is no longer employed with the SO, causing Tellis to be moved to Panola County Jail.