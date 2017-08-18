Obituaries

Ronald Earl Brown

Ronald Earl Brown, 61, passed away at his home in Grenada, on August 13, 2017.

Ronald, was born December 27, 1955 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to the late Joe Edward Brown and Betty Daniel Brown.

Ronald was a graduate of South Panola High School in Batesville. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Ronald was a mud logger by trade. He worked for 25 plus years for Diversified Logging in the Oil Refinery business. Ronald was a collector of rare coins and firearms. He was a computer enthusiast and enjoyed collecting antiques during his spare time.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his loving memory include three brothers, William Glenn Brown and Robert Keith Brown both of Horn Lake, and Joe Edward Brown Jr. of Castro Valley, CA.; his stepmother, Barbara Lewis Brown of Grenada; and his aunt, Sarah Daniel Ford of Coldwater.

Ronald is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Eddie Kate Brown, and his maternal grandparents, Vester and Minnie Daniel.

Per Mr. Brown’s request no funeral services will be held. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Jimmy Clark

CROWDER–Quitman County Sheriff Deputy James E. “Jimmy” Clark, age 50, died early Sunday morning, August 13, 2017 due to a car accident while in the line of duty near Falcon.

There will be a private family visitation on Saturday, August 19, from noon until 1:30 p.m. and a public visitation from 1:30 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Madison Shannon Palmer High School in Marks. Interment will follow in Crowder Cemetery.

Deputy Clark’s many years of law enforcement included seventeen years with Lexington Nebraska Fire Department, EMT with Nebraska Fire Department, Crowder Police Department 2010-2015, Crowder and Lambert Fire Department 2010-present, Quitman County Sheriff Department 2015-present.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hermanda Macknally Clark of Crowder; one daughter, Khymberly Lambert Teppert of Wheatland, WY.; one son, Andrew McLaren of Spearfish, ND; two godchildren, Thomas James Patrick and James Isaac Jarrett of Crowder; his parents Myron and Belinda Witt of Chugwater, WY.; one sister, Dawn Darnell (Kyle) of Casper, WY.; two brothers, Kenny Clark of Chugwater, WY. and Jerry Witt of Cheyenne, WY.; grandfather James Field of Chugwater, WY.; four grandchildren; one niece, Kimberly Rae Witt of Chugwater, WY.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Clark.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Police or Fire Department.

Mindi Gray Coplan

Micki Gray Coplan, 84, of Niceville, Florida passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 5, 2017 with her family by her side. She was at last, reunited with her husband and love of her life, Bob Coplan and her beloved son, Gary Coplan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Liz Coplan, Karen Lewis (Rick) and Pam Coplan; former son in law, Rip Wright, grandchildren, Ryan Coplan (Brooke), Will Wright, Ben Beasley, Rob Wright (Lindsey), Annie Wright and Hillaree Durso and her beloved great grandchildren, Ava Coplan, Lucca Coplan, and Josephine Montgomery. She will be greatly missed by her loving brothers, Robert L. Gray (Charlotte), Russell T. Gray Jr. and sister Shirley McDonald (Buddy); also many loving nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Micki was born to Elizabeth Laye and Russell T. Gray on May 31st, 1933 in Batesville. Years after Elizabeth’s death, Russell married Telette May Little. Micki and her family grew up in Batesville and had a very happy childhood, growing up with 16 cousins nearby. Micki was a charming and engaging child and was loved by many. She was crowned Little Miss Batesville at the age of 5 and Miss Batesville at 17.

After graduating high school, Micki left Batesville and headed to Dallas, Texas and began her life’s adventure. It was there she met Bob. It was love at first sight and they were married six weeks later. Bob and Micki traveled the world, learning each other’s hobbies and sports. They were blessed with three children and were married 38 years before Bob’s untimely death in 1989.

Micki loved being a stay at home mother. After the family grew up and relocated back to the Niceville area, Micki spent many years at the Okaloosa County Clerk’s Office, and as Judicial Assistant to Judge Jerry Tolten. She enjoyed those years tremendously and made many friends.

After retiring, Micki enjoyed the “easy life”, entertaining family, spending time at her grandchildren’s functions, learning to crochet, playing dominos, playing piano and just relaxing at home with her little dog “Prissy”. Micki was a loyal friend, a doting wife and a wonderful mother. We will miss her beautiful smile.

A memorial service was held at McLaughlin Twin Cities Funeral Home in Niceville, FL on August 17.

A memorial service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville at a later date. Wells Funeral Home has charge of local arrangements.

Gerald Benson Ford

The funeral memorial service for Gerald Benson Ford, brother of Ms. Georgia Lee Ford, will be held Saturday, August 19, at 1 p.m. at Sardis District Baptist Building, 582 West Lee St. in Sardis.

Mr. Ford was born July 28, 1947 to Rev. Raymond D. Ford, Sr. and Bernice Jones Ford of Batesville. He attended Patton Lane School.

Vester Lillian Hyde

CROWDER–Miss Vester Lillian “Lil” Hyde, age 91, passed away Sunday, August 13,

2017 at her residence. Services were held Tuesday in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was in Crowder Cemetery.

Lil was a retired member of The Women’s Air Corps. An avid fan of basketball, bowling and softball, she had a love for fishing and her fish were always bigger than yours.

She was a member of Friendship East Baptist Church of Charleston.

Survivors include her half-brother, Loys Marberry (Kay) of Crowder; care givers Marie Carlisle of Charleston and Teresa Parker of Crowder; her best friend, Joyce Dent of Hallsville, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kimbrough and “Aunt Myrtle” Weaver Hyde

Willie Roy Lewis

SARDIS—Willie Roy Lewis, 81, died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on August 9, 2017.

Visitation will be August 18, from 4-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Services will be August 19 at 1 p.m. at North Panola High School. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Lewis was born February 9, 1936 to Troy Lewis Sr. and Willie Mae McKinney Lewis. He was in law enforcement.