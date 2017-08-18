Find fixings for supper at Farmers Market

Mexican Stuffed Peppers

1 pound ground round

1 small white onion, chopped

3 tablespoons taco seasoning mix

1 ½ cups water, divided

1 small tomato, chopped

½ cup instant white rice, uncooked

4 medium sized red bell peppers

½ cup chunky medium salsa

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Brown meat and chopped onions over medium heat. Stir in taco seasoning mix and ½ cup water. Bring to boil; simmer on low heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in ½ cup water into seasoned meat in skillet. Add tomatoes; mix well. Bring to boil. Stir in rice; cover. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes. Cut tops off peppers and remove seeds. Mix salsa and remaining water in 9-inch square baking dish. Stand peppers in baking dish. Add ¾ cup cheese to meat mixture and stir. Spoon into peppers; top with remaining cheese. Cover with foil. Bake 35 – 40 minutes or until peppers are tender. Serve with sauce from baking dish. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro just before serving. Note: green bell peppers can also be used.

You might not think to use cauliflower for a pizza crust but if you’ve brought home fresh eggs and herbs from the market you should try this surprisingly wonderful, healthy veggie version. The flavor is divine!

Cauliflower Pizza crust

1 head cauliflower

1 egg

1 cup part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 ½ teaspoons fresh fennel, chopped

3 teaspoons fresh oregano, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

First prepare the cauliflower. Slice cauliflower head into 4 wedges. Drizzle lightly with olive oil. Grill or roast until golden and slightly crunchy for extra flavor. Or, steam cauliflower in large pot of boiling water until slightly tender, but not mushy. Slightly cool cooked cauliflower, shred with cheese grater or potato ricer. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray pizza pan with non-stick cooking spray. Combine 1 cup shredded cauliflower, egg and mozzarella. Press evenly into the pan. Sprinkle with the chopped herbs. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes. Remove from oven; add favorite pizza toppings then cheese; broil in hot oven until cheese is melted. Note: To make with dried herbs use ½ teaspoon dried fennel, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, and 2 teaspoons dried parsley.

Watermelon, watermelon everywhere and all the mouths do water! Choose a firm, symmetrically shaped melon that is heavy for its size, with no bruises but look for a yellow spot on its underside from where it sat on the ground. Be sure to wash melons before cutting to rinse away any potential contaminates. Watermelon pickles make a great side dish to sandwiches, soup, and anything grilled or heavy.

Pickled Watermelon Rinds

5 cups watermelon rind with pink flesh removed

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

1 star anise

1 tablespoon pickling spice

1 tablespoon fine sea salt

Cut away or peel the green outer layer from rinds and discard. Cut rinds in cubes. Combine vinegar, water, sugar and seasonings in large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Add cubed rind to boiling solution and cook for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool for about 1 hour. Once cool, place rind mixture in an airtight container; refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. No tasting until cold! Pickles should have a crunchy consistency and translucent color.