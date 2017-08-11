Obituaries 8/11/2017

Kelvin Blackburn

ENID – Kelvin Blackburn, 43, died Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church in Enid. Pastor Lafayette Morris will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Mr. Blackburn was born September 24, 1973 in Charleston to Norma Faye Blackburn.

He was a plant operator at Lehman-Roberts and a member of Mt. Pleasant M. B. Church.

Jessie B. Burgess

BATESVILLE – Jessie B. Burgess, 53, died Monday, August 7, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. at Second Concord M.B. Church in Batesville. Henry Raybon will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Mr. Burgess was born July 19, 1964 in Marks to Charles Riley Sr. and Josephine Burgess. He was a farmer and a member of Second Concord M.B. Church.

Emma Jean Thomas Carr

BATESVILLE – Emma Jean Thomas Carr, 68, died Sunday, August 6, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation is Friday, August 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m. at New Hope M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Darrin Ellis will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Carr was born July 7, 1948 in Batesville to the late Cubit Thomas and Lora Oliver Thomas. She was a homemaker and a member of Shiloh M. B. Church.

Mary A. Curtis

CHARLESTON – Mary A. Curtis, 81, died August 7, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 13, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Association Building in Coffeeville. Apostle Linda Curtis Hullum will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Oakland/Tillatoba.

Visitation is Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Ms. Curtis was born May 12, 1936 in Tillatoba to John Spencer and Emma Towns.

She was a homemaker and a member of Abundant Harvest Church in Charleston.

Helen Vernell Redd

COMO – Helen Vernell Redd, 80, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Redd worked at First Security Bank in Crenshaw for 54 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Redd; daughter, Ginger Gail Redd; sister, Mary Rhodes; brothers, James McMaster, Edward McMaster, Brooks McMaster and Roy McMaster.

She is survived by her sister, Corine Baker (Ralph) of Cottonville; granddaughter, Khrystin Browning of Clarksville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Browning, Preslee Browning and Madelynne Barber; and God grandchildren, Abagale Oldham and Ross Keatts.

Memorials may be sent to Peach Creek Baptist Church where she was a member.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Longtown Cemetery.

Johnny Ray Wiggs

LAMBERT – Johnny Ray Wiggs Sr., 73, died Monday, August 7, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Wiggs, an avid fisherman, hunter, mechanic, and carpenter enjoyed helping others with his many skills.

He was the son of the late Preston and Edith Wiggs.

A memorial service will be held, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at 377 Butler Road Lambert.