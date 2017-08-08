Panolian readers invited to pick ‘Best’ businesses and services

Panolian readers are invited to show support for their favorite retail businesses, restaurants, and professional service providers by filling out an official ballot to select the Best of Panola County.

The official ballot is found on page A9 of today’s Panolian. Added incentive to participate is offered in the form of a $100 shopping spree to be own by one lucky voter.

“The Panolian staff has been encouraged by the enthusiastic response of the public to this annual promotion,” Panola managing editor Rupert Howell said. “And businesses and professionals appreciate being recognized as ‘best in Panola,’ whether it’s a framed certificate on the wall, or bragging rights in company advertisements for the coming year.”

Readers may submit as many ballots as they want, but they must be actual newsprint pages. No copy machine copies or reproductions of any kind will be accepted.

Voting ends August 15.

Ballot boxes are located at The Panolian, Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, Save-a-Lot, Treasurer Loans in Sardis, and Como Public Library.