Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 31

Justin Derrell Wilson, 312 Percyville, Sardis, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Burl Hardin Jr., 1760 Freeman Rd., Como, was charged with aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Nathan Earl Dodd, 1352 A Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with possession of a firearm and has a hold.

Emmanuel Scott, 21 Scott St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

August 1

Jimmy Rudolph Smith, 11720 Seaman Rd., Vancleave, was charged with disorderly conduct and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rashun Cornell Flowers, 146 Otto Sanford Rd., Courtland, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. The case was heard in Justice Court.

Charles Edward Handy Jr., 216 Jones St., Crenshaw, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Derrick Deshon Pride, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 2

Jakesha Antranete Flowers, 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Eddie Jackson, 8221 A Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation of parole. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Nathaniel Lee Fewell, 14451 Hwy. 51 S., Sardis, was charged with violation of parole. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Rodriges Rashad Ward, 2024 OB McClinton Rd., Senatobia, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ceaira Remee Harris, 105 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Ebonee Shadai Caldwell, 504 Providence Place Dr., Senatobia, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Cassandra Echols, 135 Al Johnson Rd., Como, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

August 3

Mason Tyler Scallions, Family Medical Apt. B, Sardis, was charged with first degree murder. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Ron Gilette Bosarge, 2327 Wakefield Rd., Coldwater, was charged with DUI first, speeding and illegal window tint. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terrell Adair, 3367 D Benson Rd., Pope, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay and possession of a controlled substance-crack. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Justice Courts.

August 4

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, has a hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

DeKedrick Sherell Danner, 1607 Sanders Rd., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 5

Caleb L. Dyche, 19 Hollingsworth Rd., Merigold, was charged with possession by minor of alcoholic beverages, open container, careless driving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Willie Lee Andrew Reeves, 4653 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with no insurance, speeding and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tommy Lee Thomas Jr., 206 A Jones Rd. Ext., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Leigh Ann Sides, 4377 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jeffery Dewayne King, 3263 Ridgecrest St., Memphis, was charged with simple cruelty to a dog. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jerry Clyde Parker Jr., 1187 Carpeter Rd., Grenada, was charged with no driver’s license and no tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Demetrius Dewarren Williams, 205 King St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first, no seatbelt and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

August 6

Noran Joshua Foster, 12391 Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jadarron Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, has a hold. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Alves Austin Cain, 7821 Pope Water Valley Rd., Pope, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Capresha Lanice Presley, 247 McClycle Rd., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Jalanie Antionette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, was charged with stalking and harassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Donald Kotrell Sanders, 708 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, was charged with DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Justin Scott Frederick, 432 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license and no insurance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.