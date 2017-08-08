Obituaires

Obituaries

William Meredith Arnold Jr.

William Meredith Arnold, Jr., 95, died Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Trezavant Terrace.

A memorial service will be at Trezavant Manor Chapel, 177 N Highland, Memphis, at 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 11, with visitation at 3 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 12, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville at 10:30 a.m.

Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Mr. Arnold was born December 23, 1921 to William M. Arnold, Sr. and Josie Cheairs Arnold. He was a microbiologist and director of the Memphis City Laboratory.

Mike A. Cobb

ENID–Mr. Mike A. Cobb “Jr”, age 68, formerly of Lambert, passed away Thursday evening August 3, 2017 at his residence in the Enid-Teasdale community. Services were held Saturday August 5 in the Chapel of

Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was in Lambert Cemetery.

Mike’s life was family, friends and farming.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Sayles Cobb of Enid; one daughter, Natalie Cobb Scott and her husband, Adam, of Knoxville, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Sheri Free, and her husband, Tiger, of Enid; one sister, Ginger Harrison of Marks; one granddaughter, Savannah Scott of Knoxville, Tenn.; three step-grandsons, Gavin Beard of Courtland, Mikah and Kaden Peterman of Enid.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Vara Cobb; one stepson, Cory Sayles, and three brothers, Kenneth, Hubert and Chuck Cobb.

A memorial fund is being opened in Mike’s name at First Security Bank in Batesville.

Billye Jean Henry

Billye Jean Henry, 68, went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2017, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

A memorial service was held at Christ the Rock Apostolic Church in Oxford with Bro. Glen Williams officiating.

Billye is preceeded in death by her parents, Ray Posey and Maxine Posey, and one brother, James Richard Posey.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lawayne Henry of Water Valley; one son, Bill Henry of Water Valley; one daughter, Michelle Jones of Hernando; one sister, Bonnie Simmerman of Batesville; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

More than anything, she enjoyed attending church and spending timesharing the gospel with everyone.

John ‘Mac’ McGough

John (Mac) McGough, Sr. passed on August 5 surrounded by his family.

A Requiem Mass, using the 1928 Prayer Book, will be held at the Anglican Church of the Resurrection with the cremated remains present on Tuesday, August 8 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 5174 Lee Road 145, Salem, Ala. 36874

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (ten years ago to the day on August 5, 2007); and parents, Henry Clayton McGough and Maja Pauline Freeman.

He is survived by his siblings Judith McGough Sulephen and Doug Jackson, three children: son, John L. McGough, Jr. and wife Julie; daughters Pollyanna Lengel and husband Chris; Melissa Ann Flasch and husband Andy; eight grandchildren and a special godchild, Sarah (Baby) Whittaker.

The family would like to thank Rita Peppers for all of the love and support that she gave Mac in the final years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint James the Great Anglican Church, 22 Lee Road 562, Smiths Station, AL 36877.

William Lee Turner

BATESVILLE–William Lee Turner, 82, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 3, 2017. Mr. Turner was born on December 12, 1934 to Pauline Aldy Turner and Clint Turner. He was a member of the Assembly of God and enjoyed farming.

Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Juanita Parker Turner of Batesville; two daughters, Sheila Turner of Batesville and Vickie McCurdy of Pope; two sons, Bruce Turner of Crowder and Jason Turner of Hernando; four sisters, Bennie Vail of Denham of Springs, LA, Shirley Rotenberry of Batesville, Bonnie Burke of Hernando and Lilly Newton of Batesville; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 5 at Batesville Magnolia Cemetery. Dickins Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.