ND showed promise in Friday scrimmage

By Brad Greer

In two games that technically did not count but were used to evaluate their progress, North Delta traveled to Winona to take on Canton and host Winona Christian Friday in a pair of 20-minute controlled scrimmages.

The Green Wave looked sharp in the opening contest against the home standing Winona team as the offense found the endzone on three of their five possessions.

Starting on its own 30-yard line, North Delta marched down the field with ease as quarterback Cole Devazier connected with Sam Sullivan on a long pass reception. Kaleb Joyner followed with a nifty 18-yard gain before Devazier called his own number on a three-yard run into the endzone. There were no extra points or kickoffs allowed attempted.

North Delta struck quickly on its second series as Joyner corralled a short pass from Devazier and sprinted 70 yards for the score. The Wave added its final touchdown on a 10-yard run from Brandon Henson.

Winona avoided the shutout with two scoring passes on their offensive series.

North Delta wrapped up the scrimmage with a 6-6 deadlock against Canton as Henson accounted for the lone Green Wave score with a eight-yard run. Jordan Cox came up with the big defensive hit of the night as he jarred the ball loose from a Canton receiver.

Afterwords, North Delta head coach Mac Aldison was pleased with the effort his team showed, but knows there is plenty of unfinished work to be done.

“Everybody seemed to be on the same page tonight. Offensively we moved the ball pretty good and didn’t have any turnovers. The only drawback was we were at such a fast pace of offense we scored too quickly and by the time we got on defense we were gassed,” said Aldison.

“We are not in shape that is for sure. So that is something we are going to work on before our season opener. This mild weather is not helping us in that aspect because sooner or later its going to get hotter,” said Aldison.

North Delta will take part in the district jamboree Friday at Lee Academy as they square off against Kirk at 6:20 followed by Indianola at 7:40.