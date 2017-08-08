ND ladies fall in tournament games

By Brad Greer

Two big innings proved to be North Delta’s downfall as the Lady Green Wave softball team lost two games Saturday at home to Magnolia Heights and Marshall.

Magnolia Heights 11, ND-0

North Delta had no answer for freshman pitcher Javi Jones as the Lady Chiefs scored in every inning to win going away.

Avery McIver drove in three runs on three singles to pace Magnolia Heights at the plate. Lindley Gaines also added two singles and two runs scored.

North Delta’s lone chance to get on the board came in the second inning as they loaded the bases with no outs but could not push a run across.

Paizlee Woods led North Delta at the plate with two singles. Amanda Lamb also contributed with a single. Ally Alford pitched four innings in the circle for the Lady Wave.

Marshall 10, North Delta 4

North Delta found themselves in a hole yet again in game two as Marshall scored six runs in the top of the first.

The Lady Wave showed some spark in the bottom of the first by cutting the lead in half with three runs of their own.

Griffin Rico led off with a double before Maci Kirkland reached on a walk. Millie Clark followed with a triple into center that easily scored both runs. Ally Alford kept the inning going with a run-scoring single up the middle for a 6-3 Marshall advantage.

The Lady Patriots added to their lead with two runs in the third and fourth innings to make the score 10-3 before North Delta tacked on its last run as Sydney Tally scored on Rico’s fielders’ choice.

Lexi Tedford and Alli Wells each singled for North Delta. The Lady Waves were scheduled to open up district play Monday at Bayou, weather permitting, but will host Kirk Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. with the Junior Varsity contest followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.