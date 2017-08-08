City to sign up fall soccer, softball

City of Batesville Parks and Recreation announces registration for the 2016 fall soccer program. Registration for youth 4-14 will be held Tuesdays, August 15 and 22 and Thursdays, August 17 and 24 and Monday, August, 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Trussell Park.

The cost for registration is $25 per child. There will be a $10 late fee for anyone registering after August 28.

For questions, call Albert Norwood (662) 654-5375 or Brad Lightsey (662) 934-5000.

Men fall softball signups will be held Tuesday, August 15 and 22 and Thursday, August 17 and 24 and Monday, August 28. Fee deposit of $100 due at registration. Late fee after August 28. Call Albert at (662) 654-5375.