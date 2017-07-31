Panola’s jobless rate edges up over summer

By Rita Howell

Panola’s unemployment rate has crept up over the summer, from 6.2 percent in April to 8.0 in June, while the state’s jobless rate has gone from 4.3 in April to 6.1 in June, according to the latest report released last week by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The national unemployment rate for June was 4.5 percent, the MDES reported.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Panola is ranked 61st out of Mississippi’s 82 counties, with Rankin County still at the top with 4.3 percent unemployment, and Jefferson at the bottom with 16.7 percent jobless.

MDES estimates Panola’s labor force at 13,560, with 12,480 employed, and 1,080 unemployed.

A year ago, in June, 2016, Panola reported 8.3 percent unemployed. In June, 2012 the rate was 12.7.

Among the six contiguous counties, Panola’s unemployment rate is lower than Quitman’s (10.2) and higher than those of Tate (6.2), Lafayette (6.0), Yalobusha (6.2), Tallahatchie (5.8) and Tunica (6.4).