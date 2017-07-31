Arkabutla takes applications for special archery deer hunt

Arkabutla Lake will host its special management archery deer hunt October 6-9 and October 20-23. The hunt will consist of two-day hunts with four hunts each day: October 6-7; October 8-9; October 20-21; and October 22-23. The hunt will be held in the natural area below the Arkabutla dam, an area that is usually closed to hunting.

Applications are available at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office. The deadline for receiving applications is 3:00 p.m., August 28, 2017. Applicants must be legal residents of the State of Mississippi, at least 16 years old, and possess a valid hunting license.

A public drawing will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 9:00 a.m. at the Arkabutla Lake Field Office.

Kevin Kramer, supervisory natural resource specialist at Arkabutla Lake, stated, “This hunt will provide a great opportunity for hunting on one of Mississippi’s premier areas for white tail deer.”

If you have any questions about the hunt or need an application, please contact Sawyer Hunt at (662) 301-4562.

Although the primary mission of Arkabutla Lake is flood damage risk reduction, approximately 855,000 individuals visit Arkabutla Lake annually to enjoy the camping, playgrounds, swimming areas, several types of trails, fishing, boat ramps and marinas. The lake traffic brings $14,000,000 annually to the local economy and supports almost 250 jobs. Arkabutla Lake is one of the four lakes in Mississippi maintained and operated by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District. Information on Corps lakes and recreational areas can be found at http://www.corpslakes.us.