Public invited to have ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Batesville Police Dept. is inviting the community to coffee and conversation Friday, July 28 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Square Cafe.

The event will be the first of quarterly “Coffee with a Cop” meetings that encourage citizen participation and an opportunity “to get to know the officers of the Batesville Police Dept.,” BPD Chief Jimmy McCloud said. “There’s no agenda and no speeches. Just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns.”

The first 100 people will receive a coupon for free coffee and a sausage biscuit, according to McCloud.

Batesville aldermen gave unanimous approval for the program following McCloud’s request during the Wednesday, July 5, meeting of the board of mayor and aldermen.

“It’s just kind of a community relations event,” said McCloud, who indicated that the quarterly meetings would rotate among willing hosts.