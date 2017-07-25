Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 17

Darrell A. Mosley, 355 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert William Corey Reid, 391 CR 115, Water Valley, was charged with resisting arrest, failure to yield to blue lights, no insurance, no seatbelt, possession of paraphernalia and DUI refusal.

Al Chester Davis, 100 Hardy Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 18

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 125 Jackson St., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Elizabeth Nicole LeMaire, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

George Lee Todd Jr., 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jujuan Brown, 232 Boyd St., Clarksdale, was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Monica Sharee Burton, 2481 Gravel Spring Rd., Senatobia, was charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Joseph Paul McLead, 2407 9th St., Pascagoula, has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

June 19

Mattrik Xavier Dunbar, 86 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with a two day sanction. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Sammy M. Caldwell, 309 Dewberry St., Sardis, was arrested on a bench warrant for felony DUI fourth. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jose Ervin Campbell, 11 CR 296, Abbeville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Matthew Ray Funderburk, 3199 Hwy 51 N., Hernando, is a state inmate.

Steven Douglas Petitt, 112 Eureka St., Batesville, was charged with embezzlement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 20

Jessica Faye Vortory, 100 Latitia St., Batesville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Joseph Edwardd Smith, 2262 Vassar Rd., Pope, was charged with malicious mischief and trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Hershell Elza Ross III, 2035 Bobo Rd., Rena Lara, was charged with violating drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Parrish Laray Donahue, 100 Latitia St., Batesville, was charged with violating drug court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jason Dewight Harvey, 2307 Woods St., Tupelo, is a federal detainee.

Timothy Dewayne Gipson, 328 Center Hill St., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

July 21

Levest Echols Jr., 111 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Toby Allen Helmes, 7420 Dummyline Rd., Batesville, selling Avon without a permit. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Terry Callicutt, 150 East Carlee St., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

July 22

Marvin Johnson, 5589 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Everett McGhee, 305 High Tower St., Sardis, has a hold and was charged with possession of stolen property. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cleo Ross, 59 Lee Jenning Rd., Como, was charged with DUI first and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Gregory Wayne Pride Jr., 11096 Hwy. 51, Courtland, was charged with speeding, loud music, no driver’s license, no insurance and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

July 23

Aluaro Rubio, 808 N. Highland St., Memphis, was charged with no fishing license and no registration. The case will be heard in Justice Court.