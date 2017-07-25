Luke will coach Ole Miss

By Ike House

Assistant coach Matt Luke has been named interim head coach at Ole Miss following Hugh Freeze’s resgnation.

The state’s flagship university stated in a press conference Monday that Luke was their first choice for the job.

“This has always been a dream of mine and I feel like I am the best candidate available for the job,” said Luke.

Freeze resigned amid an NCAA investigation for NCAA violations during his six-year era at Ole Miss. Freeze had most recently alleged to have contacted an escort service on a school issued phone, a violation of misconduct rules according to Athletic Director Ross Bjork.

Ole Miss will not do a “national search” but will instead evaluate the program during the season.

Former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt has also filed his own lawsuit against Ole Miss for his name being besmirched during the long time investigation.

The suit allegedly prompted Ole Miss administrators to look more closely into Freeze’s phone records which they later said revealed a pattern of inappropriate behavior leading Freeze to offer his resignation.