BPD reports theft of two SP ATV’s

By Rupert Howell

Batesville Police Department is looking for information concerning the July 8 BB gun shooting where one person was hit in the leg and five windows were shot out at a residence on Harmon Circle.

In a more recent incident, three juveniles were arrested in connection with the theft of an All Terrain Vehicle and Side by Side from South Panola School’s Athletic Department. Both have been recovered.

The vehicles were reported stolen from the softball field on Tiger Drive at SP High School Thursday, July 20.

According to Patrolman Eddie Flores’ report the incident was reported by a coach (name redacted by BPD) who reported both vehicles missing. One was a red Trail Wagon, the other and a Honda Fourtrax with SP stickers on the front valued together at $3,800.

In the Harmon Dr. incident, Officer J.P. Wallace’s occurrence report stated the resident was sitting outside when the crime occurred. The resident called the property owner at 1 a.m. telling of what had happened. The resident told officer Wallace that he did not see anything according to the report. An initial damage cost given by the property owner for the five windows was $700.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 563-5653 for Detective Justin Maples with information.