Player Spotlight

ND’s Williamson’s versatile play leads to all-district

By Brad Greer

When the word versatile comes up while best describing a football player, Christopher Williamson comes to mind.

Whether its playing offense or defense, the North Delta senior seems to have a knack for finding the football.

The ball-hawking Williamson led the Green Wave in tackles last season and while he is expected to see time on the offensive side of the ball in the upcoming season, making tackles and picking off opposing quarterbacks seems to be his forte’

“I don’t know what it is but I just like playing defense over offense. You have to use your basic instincts and have a nose for the football. Coach (Harrison) Nickle worked with me a lot last year. I played sparingly my sophomore year at corner back then last season I started at safety and got pretty much the feel of it,” said Williamson.

Last season Williamson was named to the All-District team while averaging double digits in tackles with a season-high 18 stops versus Magnolia Heights. When not on the gridiron, Williamson runs track for the Green Wave.

“We are looking forward to an exciting season. We’ve got a lot of new guys that are up and coming plus I’m happy coach Mac (Aldison) is here. We just can’t wait for the first game against Rossville,” said Williamson.

“We are looking for big things out of Christopher this year,” said Green Wave head coach Mac Aldison.

“The thing with Chris is he has great instincts and I don’t know if its God given or not but he finds the football. We are depending on him to be one of our vocal leaders on the team. He is a great teammate, all the guys seem to enjoy being around him and he is a hard worker,” said Aldison.

Chances are good Williamson could be anywhere on defense from free safety to linebacker at times in the Green Wave new 4-2-5 scheme.

Williamson plans after high school is to attend Northwest Community College then possibly moving on to Mississippi State to major in engineering.