New principal hired at Batesville Middle

By Rupert Howell

South Panola School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Chad Lindamood as Batesville Middle School Principal during a called meeting on Wednesday (July 12). Lindamood will begin his role as principal immediately.

With 11 years in the education field, Lindamood has served in a variety of different roles – teacher, coach, assistant athletic director, assistant principal and principal during stints at Pontotoc City Schools, Tate County School District, Nettleton School District, Itawamba County School District and Alcorn County School District.

Lindamood’s most recent post was as principal at Alcorn Central Middle School.

A native of Pontotoc, Lindamood graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s in coaching and sports administration, as well as a Master’s in exercise science, before obtaining his Educational Specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Mississippi.

Superintendent Tim Wilder told his trustee board that a bonus to Lindamood’s hiring was the hiring of his wife, Linda, who will teach upper level Spanish at South Panola High School as well as Spanish class at both Batesville Junior High School and Pope School 8th grade.

Former BMS principal Julia Bainer was recently elevated to TST Coordinator.

Other teacher hires during Wednesday special meeting included Samantha Ball for Pope’s First Grade and Devon Rogers as 5th Grade ELS teacher at BMS.

Taylor Davison was employed as assistant track and power lifting coach and Jamie Everett will be head powerlifting coach.

Trustees will meet for their regular meeting Tuesday, July18 at 6 p.m. Wilder told trustees that he would not ordinarily call a special meeting just days before the regular meeting but he thought the new principal needed to get started on the job as soon as possible.