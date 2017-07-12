Sheriff’s Report: Multiple “shots fired” incidents over four day span

Tensions appear to be running high as Panola County Deputies investigated four “shots fired” calls during a four day time span from June 24 to June 27. Deputy Maurice Market responded to a shooting on Leslie Rd., Pope on June 24 where a resident reported two individuals came to his house trying to start a fight. According to the report, the resident fired two warning shots in the air after the suspects refused to leave the residence. The resident stated one suspect fired back into the residence. Deputy Market located several .380 shell casings and notified Lieutenant Emily Griffin and Detective Terry Smith of the incident.

On June 25, Deputy Tripp Williams responded to Nash Rd. for a report of a female being run over. According to the report, the victim was walking when she heard the suspect yell “don’t you see me backing up.”

“You’re supposed to stop and look both ways before backing up” said the victim. The resident stated the suspect got smart with her and backed up, hitting her in the leg with the vehicle, according to the report. The victim reported the suspect then got out of her vehicle and grabbed a tire tool and stick and then began threatening her. According to the report, the victim began walking back towards her house when the suspect tried to run her over multiple times. The victim stated she was not injured and did not need medical treatment.

Deputy Hunter Lawrence responded to another “shot’s fired” call on Pope Water Valley Rd. on June 25 where the resident reported she and her boyfriend were keeping her niece for a couple of days. According to the report, the resident’s boyfriend spanked the child and the mother came to the residence with her boyfriend and the two men began to tussle. The resident stated she went to break them up and her sister hit her. According to the report, the sister’s boyfriend pulled a handgun and pointed it at the other boyfriend. The two men began to wrestle again and the gun was fired twice. The resident stated when the two were done fighting, her sister and the sister’s boyfriend got into their vehicle and fired multiple shots towards the resident while pulling out of the driveway.

West Pearl St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Market she received a call from her neighbors stating two black males were shooting in front of her home, with some shots hitting the front side of the home. Deputy Market located several .25 shell casings in the roadway. Lieutenant Jeff Still and Detective Terry Smith were notified of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Steven Moore noticed a car stopped at the intersection of Samuels Rd. and Hwy. 315 with the headlights turned off. Deputy Moore observed a white male asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running and a six pack of beer sitting on the passengers seat, according to the report. Deputy Moore asked the suspect how much he’d had to drink to which he replied “enough.” After getting the suspect out of the vehicle, the suspect started walking towards Deputy Moore in an “aggressive manner” and attempted to grab the deputy. The suspect was ordered to put his hands on the vehicle but turned and struck the deputy in the face twice, according to the report. As the suspect continued to struggle, Deputy Moore placed the suspect in the back of his patrol unit for transport and the suspect began yelling, cursing and kicking the back of the deputy’s seat. Once at the Panola County Jail, Deputy Moore attempted to administer the Intoxilyzer 8000 but was unable to as the suspect continued to attempt to assault staff. The suspect was charged with DUI first, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

June 22

• Investigator Smith responded to Maurice Mitchell Rd. where residence had caught fire. According to witnesses an individual stated he needed some gas to put in his red Chevrolet Trailblazer so he could move it away from the fire and after getting gas the individual left the scene. According to the report, a water hose was located under the carport which lead authorities to believe someone attempted to put the fire our. The witness reported seeing the hair on the suspects right arm had been burned off. The witness reported that the individual stated he was at the residence and heard a “boom” from the carport. According to the report, the witness stated the individual appeared to be extremely nervous and was acting strangely. The homeowners were reportedly in Jackson during the time of the fire and rushed home to report they let the individual stay in the residence because he had got out of prison. According to the report, the home was destroyed along with a vehicle that was parked at the home.

• John Branch Rd. resident reported to Deputy Moore she was leaving Dollar General when her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend began yelling at her trying to provoke a fight in front of her son. The resident stated she and been receiving threatening texts and phone calls from the suspect. According to the report, the resident stated the suspect came to her home armed with a baseball bat and a box cutter. The resident advised she wanted to press charges.

June 23

• Officer Louise Linzey responded to a call on Hwy. 310 where a 54-year-old was found unresponsive. According to the report, LifeGuard Ambulance Service arrived on the scene and performed CPR but were unable to resusitate and pronounced the victim deceased.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Hwy 315, Sardis resident reported his safe missing. According to the report, the safe contained several checks, two dollar bills, a book his son wrote, silver coins and his wife’s death certificate.

• Leslie Rd. resident reported to Lieutenant Emily Griffin he was assaulted while trying to pick up his girlfriend’s child from the child’s father. According to the report, the father struck the resident several times before the resident was able to get back into his vehicle.

• John Branch Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence an individual posted a status on Facebook about an event that took place at the residence. According to the report, the status read “you’re going to wish you never put me in that BS.”

• Dummyline Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven McLarty she was cleaning the pool when the neighbor’s two black dogs attempted to bite her. The owner of the dogs reported the animals got out of the yard through a hole in the fence. According to the report, a deputy had to come to the home on June 22 to spray the dogs. The neighbor advised she was going to find another home for the dogs.

• Deputy Moore spoke to a Benson Rd., Pope resident who reported her brother has been trespassing on property in which she has conservator over. According to the report, the suspect and his wife were both asked not to be on the property because the individuals were caught stealing from the property. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to file trespassing charges.

June 24

• Deputy Linzey responded to First Security Bank in Pope and observed a black female and male sitting in a 2007 Chevy. According to the report, the female advised they were arguing while driving and stated that her boyfriend grabbed her around the left side of her neck, causing lacerations to the area. The boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic violence simple assault.

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she and her husband had an altercation and advised her husband is in the process of moving out. According to the report, the resident stated once her husband arrived to get his belongings he began breaking things. The husband was allowed to gather the rest of his things and leave.

• John Lamar Rd., Sardis resident reported the suspect became angry when she was told she could not come to the hospital for her brother’s surgery. The resident stated the suspect struck her first and they began fighting. According to the report, the suspect’s son pulled a gun and then the homeowner pulled a gun and ran everyone off of his property.

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Deputy Market her husband is threatening to do bodily harm and destroy her belongings.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Morrow Rd. resident who reported she began monitoring her credit in March and recently hired an attorney due to identity theft. The resident reported someone stole her social security number and several attempts have been made using her personal information. According to the report, one attempt was successful in making a purchase at Dillards.

• Lee Jennings Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Williams he noticed his $400 Stihl weed-eater missing.

• Nash Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty a stolen bicycle. According to the report, the bicycle is purple and black with white dots on it.

• Deputy McLarty responded to Lemaster Rd. for neglected horses and observed three unhealthy horses. According to the report, the resident stated he just got the horses and he was working hard to get them back healthy. The incident will be under further investigation.

• Deputy George Renfroe responded to Bibbs Rd., Batesville, in reference to returning some guns and other property to the suspect. Deputy Renfroe received four pistols in a box which the resident advised belonged to his father. According to the report, during a NCIC check one gun came back as stolen from Washington County. The father reported buying the stolen gun from a salvage place in Leland. The recovered weapon was placed in evidence and all other guns were returned to the father.

June 25

• Draper St., Batesville, resident reported to Deputy McLarty that her three-year-old started crying saying she could not use the bathroom. According to the report, the mother noticed bruising on the Child’s behind and back of the legs. When asked how the bruises got there the child stated an individual hit her with a belt. DHS was contacted and the investigation will continue.

• Parks Place Rd., Como resident reported she and an individual got into a fight after she and a friend went to the individual’s residence to “confront her”. The resident stated she had a bat and struck the individuals car in an attempt to get her out of the vehicle. According to the individual, the resident came to her residence with a bat and a gun and her friend had a machete, but advised she did not exit the vehicle. The individual advised the resident and friend hit each side of her vehicle. According to the report, the resident stated she didn’t have a gun but Deputy McLarty observed a bat and machete at the residence. The individual was advised on what she needed to do to file charges.

• Deputy Renfroe responded to S. Frontage Rd., Sardis, where an individual advised she was granted the building on the property which contained several generators. According to the report, the individual arrived at the location to check the building and noticed the alarm was not set and the generators were missing.

• Windover Dr. resident reported to Lieutenant Griffin someone broke into his residence and shot his small dog. According to the report, the neighbor entered the residence through the back door and noticed blood in the back hallway and found the dog laying on the resident’s bed. According to the report, nothing was stolen from the residence.

• Macedonia Rd. resident reported to Deputy Renfroe she and an individual were in a dating relationship but have since broken up and the suspect will not stop calling and texting her. According to the report, the suspect has threatened her by saying if he can’t have her nobody will have her.

June 26

• Crauch Rd. resident reported to Deputy Kevin Leland that her ex-husband’s wife had abused her son. According to the report, the son stated his step mom scratched him on his stomach when she picked him up to put him on the couch.

• Investigator Bryan Arnold received a report from Adult Protective Services stating they were contacted by an employee with a residential facility that a resident with severe intellectual disabilities was heard using strong sexually explicit language towards his mother.

• Hwy. 51 S., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Linzey she received mail advising her of credit cards that were issued and some that were denied. The investigation is ongoing.

• Henderson Rd. resident reported to Deputy Leland she has a restraining order on her ex-boyfriend who came over to her friends house and started calling her name. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to file charges.

June 27

• Deputy Bill Furniss responded to hwy 310 for a report of a burglary. According to the report, entry was made through the back door and approximately $4,200 worth of property was stolen.

• Sardis Lake Dr. resident reported to Investigator Terry Smith he recently started working on a home which he hasn’t lived in since February of 2016 and noticed someone broke into the residence and stole a .22 rifle, 12 gauge and 16 gauge shotgun, ammunition, titles to five or six vehicles and a 36-inch flat screen TV.

• Hammond Hill Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy John Still she ordered a 42” Toshiba flat Screen TV which was being shipped through FedEx. According to the report, the resident was notified on June 15 the TV was delivered to Fulmer Rd., Como, in which the resident questioned why the TV was delivered to this address. Deputy Still was unable to locate the address of Fulmer Rd.

• McClyde Rd., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Stevie Webb her debit car was stolen and $1,931.20 was charged to the card.

• Mary Woods Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzey his home had been broken into and approximately $838.10 worth of property was stolen.

• Officer Linzey spoke to a Frog Rd. resident who reported receiving threats from a former girlfriend. According to the report, the resident stated he was driving down Greenbriar Rd. when the suspect stopped him waving a butcher knife and threatened to kill him.

• Pope Water Valley Rd. resident reported to Lieutenant Jeff Still he took his dog outside and the neighbor’s pit bull tried to attack his dog. The resident stated if the pit bull tried to harm his dog again he would kill it. According to the report, the neighbor stated his child saw the resident trying to choke the pit bull by holding the dog around the neck.

June 28

• Deputy John Still spoke to a couple at the Lake Bottom who reportedly got into an argument when the suspect picked up his girlfriend by the throat and slammed her onto the ground. According to the report, the victim reported the suspect then kicked her in the face twice.

• Deputy McLarty responded to Hwy. 51 S. for an auto burglary in progress where another officer reported he had the suspects pulled over. According to the report, the suspect stated his girlfriend told him he could have the speakers and amp out of the 1998 Dodge 1500. According to the report, the amp and speakers were reported stolen and both suspects were taken into custody.

• Hwy. 315, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Market that sometime between 3p.m. and 10p.m. and unknown subject entered his residence but nothing appeared to be missing.

• Lieutenant Griffin responded to a disturbance on Hwy 51, Sardis where an individual reportedly pulled a handgun on the resident and cocked the weapon.

June 29

• Lieutenant Griffin spoke to an Oxford resident who reported an individual had a spray rig which belonged to him listed for sale on Barter Junkies. According to the report, the resident reported to individual was in possession of that and other items totaling $1,055.

• Child Protective Services received a report from the Health Dept. that a 16-year-old came to the health dept. with signs of abuse. According to the report, the child is pregnant and reported her grandfather “snapped” and “beat her up”.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• June 24, two cars collided in the middle of a curve on Hubbard Rd. An injury was reported.

• June 25, vehicle rear ended another on Compress Rd.