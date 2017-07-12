Obituaries

Beatrice Eunita Moore Austin

MARKS–Mrs. Beatrice Eunita “Nita” Moore Austin, age 86, passed away Friday morning July 7, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. The funeral service was held on Monday, July 10 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home. Interment was in Crowder Cemetery.

Mrs. Austin retired from Garan Inc. in Lambert with more than 20 years of faithful service. She was a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church, caregiver, loved gardening, and always put her family first in everything she did.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Avery (John) of Courtland, sons, Teddy Austin (Marilyn) of Courtland, Mike Austin (Judy) of Courtland, Tim Austin of Crowder, Tom Austin (Bonita) of Courtland, Mark Austin (Vickie) of Courtland; brother Joe Moore of Randolph; sister Judy McKellar of Columbus; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Austin; parents Edward and Alice Moore; daughter Melissa Austin; grandson Cody Austin; brothers Buster, Lee, Jimmy, and Richard Moore; sisters Margie and Shirley Moore.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Blue Lake Baptist Church.

Wade Hollis Cole

MARKS–Mr. Wade Hollis Cole, age 32, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017. Services were held July 7 at Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was in Lambert Cemetery.

Mr. Cole was a U.S. Army veteran, avid fisherman and loved his dogs.

Survivors include his brother, Miles Cole of Lambert; grandmother, Annie Cole of Lambert; one aunt, Laura Cole, of Holly Springs; one uncle, Chuck (Debbie) Cole of Courtland.

Wade was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Ann Cole.

William Harold Dalrymple

BATESVILLE–William Harold Dalrymple, age 79, passed away Sunday morning, July 9, 2017 , at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Graveside services were held July 10 at Forrest Memorial Park. Dr. Tommy Snyder officiated.Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jim Tyler Dalrymple, John Cody Dalrymple, Taylor Karr, Bubba Karr, Walt Karr, Mike Swindoll and Dennis Lott.

Harold was born February 5, 1938 in Tuscumbia, Ala. to the late Bulah L. and Callie Reaves Dalrymple. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville and the Delta Street Rods. Harold retired as a superintendent from Muscle Shoals Rubber Company in Batesville after 32 years of service, and also previously served in the Alabama National Guard.

During his spare time, Harold enjoyed restoring antique cars, barbecuing and cooking catfish. He was most proud of his 37 years of sobriety.

He leaves behind a loving family that will continue cherish his memory. Those family members include his wife of 58 years, Peggy Ann Rickard Dalrymple of Batesville; daughter, Janet Dalrymple Karr (David) of Batesville,; son, Tim Dalrymple of Batesville; two brothers, James C. Dalrymple of Batesville and Nelson Dalrymple of Tuscumbia, Ala.; four grandchildren, Taylor Karr, Jim Tyler Dalrymple, John Cody Dalrymple, Riley Dalrymple; one great-grandson, Carder Dalrymple.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by two sisters, Earline Dalrymple McCollister, Lucille Dalrymple McDaniel, and a brother, Lonnie Francis Dalrymple.

Elvis Moxley

COMO– Elvis Moxley, 78, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Senatobia Health and Rehab. He was born in Red Bay, Ala. and was a truck driver.

Services were held July 9 at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, with Michael Dixon officiating. Burial was in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis. Deaton Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Richard Allen Shellman

SARDIS–Mr. Richard Allen Shellman, age 78, formerly of Lambert, passed away Friday July 7, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Services were held Sunday, July 9, at Kimbro Funeral Home, Marks. Interment was in Lambert Cemetery.

Mr. Shellman was a member of First Baptist Church of Lambert. There were several things he loved to do which included farming, fishing, his dogs, his family, especially the grand kids, friends and being from Quitman Co. Mrs. Pat adds “Richard was a GREAT cook and enjoyed it very much.”

Survivors include his wife, Pat Shellman of Sardis; two daughters, Lee Shellman Irwin (Delvan) of Clinton, Robin Shellman Noe (Joe) of Clarksdale; one son, Hunter Allen Shellman of Sardis; five grandchildren, Haley Irwin and Ty Irwin of Clinton, Caroline, Joseph, and Robert Noe of Clarksdale; one sister, Zoa Mae King of Clarksdale. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Estelle Shellman and three brothers, Billy, Bobby and Edwin Shellman.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; JDRF, 26 Broadway 14th floor, New York, NY 10004; Autism, 1 East 33rd Street 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016; www.autismspeaks.org

Rebecca Ann Haskins Williams

Rebecca Ann Haskins Williams, “Miss B”, 74, of Hernando, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 3, 2017.

Rebecca, a retired Kellogg’s employee of 25 years enjoyed many hobbies through the years. Her husband, Bruce Orton; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Esker Haskins, and her sister, Betty Jo Haskins, preceded her in death.

Rebecca is survived by a sister, Barbara Moore of Sardis, and a brother, Sammy R. Haskins of Covington, Tenn.; her three children, Richard (Ricky) Snyder of Senatobia, Marion Snyder Boyles of Pope, and Rhonda L. Williams of Hernando; two grandchildren, Michael Williams of Independence, and Elizabeth Sanborn of Olive Branch; five great grandchildren and her devoted neighbor, friend, and caregiver of many years, Karen Marchand of Hernando.

A memorial service for the family will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.