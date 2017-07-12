Harris passes on Sardis Police Chief

By Rupert Howell

Thanks, but no thanks.

Eric “Buck” Harris will not be the new Sardis Police Chief but he wants to help to the extent he can until they find one.

The town board terminated their former police chief and assistant chief during the first meeting of the new administration last Tuesday, July 5 naming Harris as the former chief Chris Martin’s replacement.

Martin appeared upset during that meeting but the following week said the decision had worked out for the best. New opportunities had approached and Martin stated he had recently awoken one morning feeling, “stress free.”

Harris said Wednesday morning, “It (the chief’s position) will require more time than I have to give. They need a full-time person where he can put his undivided attention to it to get it where it needs to be.”

Harris is an elected official serving as the First Court District’s Constable, owns an auto body shop and recently purchased an 18-wheeler putting him into the trucking business.

Sardis Alderman held an unannounced meeting Tuesday, July 11 but did not discuss the police chief’s position according to one alderman who stated the board reviewed applications for the City Clerk’s position.

That position was the only unfilled position with all other city employees rehired with the exception of the police chief and assistant. The former city clerk had recently resigned.