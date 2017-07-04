Outkasts hammered Hernando

By Myra Bean

The Batesville 8 and under Outkasts had little trouble with Hernando, scoring the maximum five runs per innings the first three inning and scoring three insurance runs in the fourth to take the 18-1 win.

Gracie Jenkins and Baylee Little scored three runs each but each player scored at least a run or contributed to getting a run in.

Anabel Muñoz, Georgia Phillips, Jenkins, Hailey Heafner and Little all scored in the first inning. Abby Scipper, Siena Cabrera, Phillips, Kaleigh Cobb and Jenkins scored in the second. Jenkins, Addie Curtis, Cali Boyette, Scipper and Munoz scored in the third.

The fourth inning runs to put the game away were scored by Cobb, Jenkins and Litlle. Katelyn French’s ground out to second drove home a run in the third.

Hernando plated its lone run in bottom of the third to avoid the shutout.

Batesville played Saltillo in the second round, but the score was not available at press time.