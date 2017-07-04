Lake Susie to host final race in memory of fallen owner

By Myra Bean

Lake Susie Dirt Track will gear up for its final run Saturday, July 8, according to owner Susan Camp.

The track’s co-owner Tommy Camp was killed while working at his tree cutting business May 17.

Since then his wife, Susan, has been on a roller coaster dealing with the sale of the two businesses and coming to term with a life without him.

“It’s just not the same anymore,” Susan said. “Everyone is sad and no one wants it to close.”

Lake Susie will open the gates Saturday at noon.

The time trials will start at 4 p.m. and the races at 6 p.m.

Before the races a last ride will be held with his two trucks, Brenan’s Toy and Blueberry, with the grandchildren as riders. Fireworks will be shot and balloons released in memory of Tommy.

“If anyone wants, but you don’t have to, you can wear khaki’s and a white T-shirt in honor of Tommy,” Susan said.

The site of the races is up for sale, according to Camp.