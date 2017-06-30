Wreck in Panola claims two

By John Howell

Authorities continue their investigation into a Sunday afternoon accident that claimed two lives at the intersection of Highway 315 and the Pope/Water Valley Road.

Killed in the collision at approximately 2:05 p.m. were Felton Mathis of Batesville and James Sides of Coldwater.

Two more Batesville residents died in a separate crash later on Sunday on I-55 between the Oakland and Enid exits. (See story, above.)

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Joey Miller, Mathis was sitting in a 1985 Chevrolet at the stop sign on the Pope/Water Valley Road. Sides was traveling south on Highway 315 in a 2006 Chevrolet.

“The vehicle driven by Mr. Sides left the roadway, colliding with the driver side of Mr. Mathis vehicle,” Miller states in a email. “Both were killed as a result of this crash.”