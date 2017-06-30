SP cheer takes first in three categories

South Panola cheerleaders brought home first place superior in three categories: extreme routine, cheer and overall camp game day championship. They were also voted for the Leadership award and got the BANANA. Squad members include (first row, l., to r.) Mackenzie Robinson, Laken Hardy, Emily King, Ainsley Young, Natalie Anna Nicholson, Bailey Ware, Tylan Boyette, Mattie Herron, Missy Smallie, Chloe Anderson, Nykeria White, Kiana Gleeton; (second row) Reagan Oschner, Riley Dalrymple, lanyse Gleeton, Nautica Edwards, Makilah Johnson, Jada Jones, Jachrisciah Thornton, Makayla Ales, Mariah Flip, Markia Flowers, Keyumber Market; (third row) Teddera Patton, Jamiya Montgomery, Ava Williams, Mary Kennedy Bowlin, Ainsley Herron, Kyla Rudd, Taylor Haney, Mina Sanford, McKenzie Perkins, Makinley Wilson, Bailey Russell, Meg Lytal, Kaylee Williams and Gariuna Williams.
Photos submitted
Middle left photo: Named All-American cheerleaders from the South Panola squad are seniors Jachrisciah Thornton, Nautica Edwards, Makia Flowers, Jada Jones and Makilah Johnson.