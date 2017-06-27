Splash Pads designated for age 14 and under

By Rupert Howell

Two additions to city parks, splash pads at both Trussell and Patton Lane, are now called “Kiddie Splash Pads” and those kidos will need an adult to use the facility as well as interpret a long list of rules.

Batesville aldermen admitted as much during a special meeting held Friday when they discussed those rules for an hour and then went behind closed doors to discuss “strategy for potential litigation” with assistant city attorneys Colmon Mitchell and Ryan Revere.

On the Kiddie Splash Pad rules, aldermen got hung up on details and the number listed but no one wanted to remove any rules from the predetermined list.

On what ages to allow to use the facility, alderman vacillated between 12 and 14 years of age while emphasizing that it was intended for small children. Board members finally decided to put an age limit on the park at 14 and hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday -Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday with the park open from Memorial Day through Labor Day each year.

Alderman discussed building a restroom facility at the site at Trussell Park while noting the splash pad at Patton Lane was located next to restroom facilities. The city fathers then discussed if it would be beneficial to have a city employee work as general contractor for the municipality to save on construction costs much like was done with the current concession stand at Trussell Park.

Other business considered during the special meeting was advertising for a full-time park director and also compiling a job description for Street Department Director as current director Teddy Austin has expressed that he is nearing retirement.

Alderman Stan Harrison also discussed city employee purchases without board approval just because money is in the budget.

Aldermen were reminded that every purchase would need a purchase order with no more “monthly purchase orders” where items could be added to the same order during the month and board members could approve payment of just one purchase order per vendor monthly.

“Technically we’re not supposed to approve any claim without a purchase order,” one alderman noted.

“It gets so tricky, you’ve got to have trust in people you have working for you,” another one replied.

Also discussed was landscaping services with Alderman Teddy Morrow suggesting the city needs to consider a two-year landscaping contract. Batesville aldermen will hold their first Tuesday monthly meeting Wednesday July 5 while observing the July 4 holiday.