Batesville 10-year-old All-Stars claim Dizzy Dean Bash title

By Brad Greer

A strong line of thunderstorms put an end to the final day of the J. P. Hudson Bash Sunday but it did not keep the Batesville 10-year-old All-Star baseball team from claiming first place after steam rolling their opponents in four games.

After rain postponed Friday’s game, Batesville began its march to the championship with an early Saturday morning tilt against Senatobia where they fell behind 3-0 in the early stages before rallying for a 7-4 victory in three innings.

Batesville plated six runs in the bottom of the first to grab a 6-3 lead with the big blow coming on Austin Alexander’s two-run double that scored Keyshawn Washington and Caleb Walls. Three straight walks followed by a series of wild pitches produced four runs before the inning came to a conclusion.

Batesville added its final run in the third as Clayton Hentz walked and later scored on Jay Havens’ groundout. Washington and Walls provided singles in the winning cause. Camron Moore, Walls and Caden Land all saw time on the pitchers’ mound for Batesville.

Batesville 9, Hernando 3

After taking a two-game break, Batesville returned to the diamond Saturday afternoon with a victory over Hernando.

With the score tied 3-3, Batesville blew the game open with six consecutive runs over the next two innings to preserve the victory.

Baylor Pierce paced Batesville offensively with two singles and a run batted in. Havens, Washington and Alexander all singled. Alex Jackson scored two runs while Buck Moore added a run. Pierce and Hentz tossed two innings each. Batesville ended pool play late Saturday night with a 9-2 victory over Oxford.

Batesville 9, Delta Drive 7

Batesville had their backs against the wall in the first of two semi-final round games Sunday afternoon as they fell behind the Clarksdale Delta Drive 7-4.

With the 90-minute time limit approaching, Batesville rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth as time expired.

Walls got the uprising started by reaching on an error before Hentz and Pierce followed with back-to-back singles.

After one out was recorded, Washington roped his third single of the game to drive in Walls to close the margin to 7-6. Land then stepped up to the plate and laced a two-run single to give the home team an 8-7 lead. Austin Alexander put the finishing touches on the victory with a triple that plated Land.

Batesville clubbed 13 hits in the game with Land leading the way with a double and two singles. Hentz added two singles while Moore, Havens, Pierce and Walls all singled. Washington scored three runs but perhaps saved the game with a diving catch in right field to end the top of the fifth.

Batesville was awaiting the Horn Lake- Hernando winner in the other semifinal round matchup before the heavy rains washed out the title game.