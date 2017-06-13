Drug bust nets cash, marijuana; five arrested

By Rupert Howell

A drug bust on Eureka Road Thursday between the old Pauline Smith place and Sherwood Road Thursday night resulted in the arrest of five persons and involved Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Panola County Sheriff’s Department and Batesville Police Department according to Sheriff Dennis Darby.

Those who regularly travel that road are familiar with a ramshackle trailer or two where there are usually several men sitting out front holding on to a tall can of beer or a brown paper sack. Children and a dog or two are often playing close by.

Darby said the Department of Human Services was called and placed three children at the scene with other relatives.

One of those arrested gave birth later that night according to Darby who noted she was out on bond before delivery.

At night there is often a gathering around a fire between the trailer and the road.

The dilapidated structures and trashy yards are interspersed with nice, well-kept homes and lawns. And just up the road, five small new row-type houses are under construction. But most who drive by are focused on the eyesore closer to the road.

Darby said law enforcement obtained a search warrant with officers coming in and making the arrest while blocking the road in both directions.

One of the group ran into the kudzu and managed to break his phone in two hoping to render it useless to an investigation according to Darby.

The sheriff revealed that several drug purchases had been made by his department prior to the Thursday night raid which resulted in the confiscation of marijuana, $4,000 in cash and four guns.

Travis Ferlando Sanford, 31, whose address is listed at 305 Sherwood Drive, Batesville is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, conspiracy and child support lock up order.

Montez Deshun Austin, 28, of 2812 Seven Road is charged with contempt of court and conspiracy.

Davon Lazorius Ellis, 46, of 209 Arizona Street is charged with contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia.

Terry Tyrone Market, 36, of 3946 Eureka Rd. is charged with possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Teanna Latrice Rudd, 20, of 3946 Eureka Rd. was charged with disorderly conduct.Two others were questioned and released according to law enforcement officials.

Darby explained that several “buys” had been made in the area and noted that additional arrests may soon be made.