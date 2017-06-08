JP Hudson closes out season

By Brad Greer

As the final week of 7-and-8 year-old baseball at J.P. Hudson Park comes to an end, a pair of lopsided games dotted the schedule Tuesday afternoon as Medicap Pharmacy and Sayle Oil came away with victories.

Sayle Oil 20, Bobby Vance 7

Levi Land was the hitting star for Sayle Oil with two doubles and a pair of singles and four runs scored. Luke Alexander blasted a solo home run to lead off the fifth and scored three runs.

Brody Perkins added three singles and Layne Earnest chipped in with two doubles and two runs scored. Brayden Reeves and Landon Monteith added two singles. Trentin McGhee, Isiah Baker and Walker Sayle contributed with a double and single. Dallas Waldo added a single in the winning cause.

Dawson Golden, Elijah Pope and Will Corbin paced Bobby Vance with two singles apiece. Jackson Stone, John Brody Wilson and Bowen West all singled and scored a run.

Medicap Pharmacy 17, Quality Auto Parts 6

Cohen Cole and Eli Goodson each homered as Medicap scored in each of the four innings to win going away.

Robert Griffin singled and doubled and scored a pair of runs while Colton Kimzey singled twice and scored two runs. Ben Wolfe, Will King and Miles Roberts contributed with singles.

Landyn Simmerman paced Quality Auto Parts with two doubles and a single followed by Gabe Carlisle’s triple and single. Jackson Neth and Braden McGee also singled.