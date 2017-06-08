Cafe Ole wins 9-10 Dogtag title

By Brad Greer

Cafe’ Ole flexed its offensive muscles in claiming the 9-and-10 year old Dog Tag tournament Saturday at J.P. Hudson Park.

In winning all three games, the first place team combined to score 60 runs which including a 17-7 victory over Planters Bank in the championship game.

Cafe’ Ole out-slugged Jay’s Auto Repair 23-12 and Go Performance 20-19 to reach the final game while Planters Bank received a bye in the first round before defeating R&B in the semi finals.

Daetwan ‘Buck’ Sanford and Cam Moore plated three runs each as Cafe’ Ole scored six runs in the second and third inning to break open a close game.

Moore drove in three runs with a single and a two-run dinger in the third. Mac Austin drove in a pair of runs with two singles and one run scored. Kason Dettor and Sanford also accounted for two singles.

Alex Jackson registered two doubles and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first. Parker Turnage added a double and also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Owen Morris and Trey Russo both singled in the winning effort.

Austin Parham and Jadon Dishmon paced Planters Bank with two singles while Cayden Wardlaw, Brentley Morris, Braxton Simmerman, Markell Gleeton and Wyatt Avant all singled.

Simmerman scored two runs followed by Gleeton, Wardlaw, Morris, Carder Crigler and Nytravious Hughes all scoring a run.