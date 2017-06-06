Tower removed at Sardis Dam

By John Howell

The Corps of Engineers has removed the 150-foot antenna tower that has stood on the Sardis Dam levee since 1949.

Sardis Dam Corps of Engineers Supervising Ranger Brian Johnson said that the metal in the upper section of the tower had corroded, making it a hazard, especially for the contractor who periodically climbed the structure to change bulbs in the aviation warning lights.

The Corps no longer uses the tower for its communications, Johnson said. The Corps’ antenna has been moved to a tower near the Sardis Lake Marina.

Johnson also said that the wheelchair access fishing pier on the Sardis Lower Lake is open, but a wheelchair walkway leading to the ramp is still under construction.

“We have to build an accessible switchback to the pier,” he said.