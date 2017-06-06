Three towns pick mayors today

By John Howell

Voters in three Panola municipalities return to the polls today to select city officials.

In Como, voters will select a mayor and four aldermen.

In Pope and Crowder, voters will select a mayor.

Current Mayor Stethan Stanton is running to retain his post in Crowder against challenges from Tommy Dorris and Mary King.

In the general election, the candidate who receives the most votes wins. There is no runoff.

In Pope, incumbent Mayor Jamie Howell faces a challenge from Matt Hill.

In Como, Mayor Everette Hill faces opposition from independent Mark Lipscomb and Democratic nominee Mike Sumner.

Aldermen candidates seeking re-election in Como and their opponents are as follows:

At-Large: incumbent John Walton, Democratic nominee James Jones;

Ward I: incumbent Tonia Heard, Democratic nominee Anita Scott;

Ward II: incumbent and Democratic nominee Rachel Powell, Melvin Crockett;

Ward III: incumbent Ruby Higgenbottom and Democratic nominee James Norman.

Ward IV: incumbent Teresa Dishmon is unopposed.