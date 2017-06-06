Royals win big over Yanks, Red Sox slip past A’s

By Brad Greer

With the regular season winding down, the Royals stayed close on the heels of the league leading Red Sox with an 8-1 win over the Yankees in American Legion baseball play Thursday night.

Caleb Lantern went three-for -three with three singles and two runs driven in as the Royals (6-3) scored three runs in both of the first and fourth innings and two in the fifth.

Wes Morgan followed with a pair of singles and two runs scored while Keshaun Lantern also scored two runs in the winning effort. Dre’Moore and Jaren Daniels provided singles with Corbin Fowler and Tanner Jaudon driving in runs.

Morgan, Blaine Cosby and Moore limited the Yankees to two hits while throwing two innings each.

John Culp and Gage Heath accounted for the Yankees (4-4-1) hits with Forrest Pierce scoring the only run. Lee Adcock, Pierce, Wesley Wilson and Briar Busby saw time on the mound.

Red Sox-6 A’s-4

The Red Sox held on to their grip of first place by slipping past the A’s in the opener.

Denver Brown singled in two runs as part of a three-run third inning to give the Sox (7-2) a 4-1 advantage.

The A’s responded with three runs of their own in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4. Hunter Ellis and Mack Hall delivered hits in the frame. Brandon Phelps and Drew Dunlap also scored runs in the inning.

Tate Anderson and Luke Weldon garnered singles for the Sox while Gunner Ward scored twice. John Henry Smith also crossed the plate to help in the winning effort. Dawson Griffin, Brown, Anderson Grayden pitched for the Red Sox.